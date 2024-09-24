NOT GUILTY: Street preacher Reimer acquitted on drag story protests

Lewd, crude, and rude. “Inconsiderate and disrespectful” by any reasonable measure.But not criminal.That was the decision of a Calgary judge who dismissed all charges against a local street preacher in relation to protests against a drag queen story hour at the Calgary public library in February.Justice Allan Fradsham agreed that Derek Scott Reimer, 38, used disrespectful language when he crashed an edition of a so-called ‘Reading with Royalty’ event at the Seton public library on February 25, 2023.That’s when Reimer burst into the gathering and began shouting and calling participants and library staff “perverts” for allowing it to proceed. He was forcibly removed and continued to be disruptive as he was arrested and hauled away by the Calgary Police Service.Although he agreed it was inappropriate, Fradsham ruled that Reimer’s conduct didn’t cross the line into criminal behaviour.“Not all actions which are inconsiderate or disrespectful of others are criminal,” he wrote. “The actions committed by Mr. Reimer… on any objective basis, were inconsiderate and disrespectful of others but… I am of the view that they did not cross the line into criminal acts.”.It’s the latest ruling in a string of charges against Reimer related to protests at Calgary public libraries that resulted in city council passing a bylaw specifically to ban them. The city’s Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw now prohibits protests within 100 metres of recreation facilities or libraries in order to avoid “intimidation.”Fradsham insisted the verdict “not in any way” concerned with arguments either in favour or opposed to the ‘Reading with Royalty’ event or any other similar gatherings.Despite Tuesday’s verdict, the leader of the Mission 7 ministry still faces sentencing after he was found guilty of criminal harassment and breaching bail conditions following a similar altercation at the Saddletown library on March 25 — three days after his release.That’s when he filmed the altercation with a GoPro camera and posted it to YouTube along with the library manager’s phone number. At the time he was under bail conditions that prohibited him from attending the story time events or communicating with any performers or spectators.Although he was found guilty of harassing the library manager, he was also acquitted of causing a disturbance in that instance..Reimer was subsequently arrested again on April 2 at the Country Hills library. He’ll be sentenced on those charges on November 28.He is also awaiting a decision related to trespassing at the Signal Hill library on March 15, 2023 in violation of bail conditions. In that instance, he was dragged away and arrested for coming within 200 metres of the front entry.Each charge faces a maximum penalty of $10,000 or six months imprisonment. Reimer’s case has attracted international attention, being featured on US news sites including Fox News and The New York Post..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.