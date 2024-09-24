Alberta

NOT GUILTY: Street preacher Reimer acquitted on drag story protests

Street preacher acquitted of causing a disturbance at drag queen story hour in Calgary public libraries.
Street preacher acquitted of causing a disturbance at drag queen story hour in Calgary public libraries. Reader's Digest
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Yyccc
Derek Reimer
Drag Queen Story Hour
Calgary Police Service (CPS)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news