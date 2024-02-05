Alberta

‘Not hyperbole’ Smith warns in Ottawa; offers to testify to Natural Resources Committee

'Fireside chat' at COP28 on December 4, between Premier Danielle Smith and Chana Martineau, the CEO of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation.
'Fireside chat' at COP28 on December 4, between Premier Danielle Smith and Chana Martineau, the CEO of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation.Contributed
Loading content, please wait...
George Chahal
Federal Electricity Rules
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Dispute With Ottawa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news