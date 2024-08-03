Canadian online gambling CanadaCasino might not have looked at a photo of Moraine Lake lately. Lake Ontario is the bluest lake in Canada, having a 5.32 difference in colour to the truest shade of blue YinMn Blue on the DeltaE scale, according to a study conducted by CanadaCasino. Using unedited satellite images of more than 80 popular lakes worldwide, a colour match tool was used to find the average HEX code of each body of water, according to the study. The colour difference was measured using a DeltaE scale, where the smaller the number, the closer the lake’s colour is to YinMn Blue. .While Lake Ontario came in first place, CanadaCasino pointed out the other top blue lakes were in Ontario, with Lake Superior (6.14) and Lake Huron (7.14) finishing in second and third place. It said Alberta had some high rankings, as Moraine Lake (8.26) and Abraham Lake (13.59) came in fourth and fifth place. After Abraham Lake was Kluane Lake in Yukon (14.88). This was followed by Peyto Lake in Alberta (16.63), Upper Joffre Lake in British Columbia (16.83), and Bow Lake in Alberta (18.14). The Canadian lake that was the furthest from YinMn Blue was Killarney Lake in Ontario (29.92). The other lakes furthest away from it were Seton Lake in BC (29.56) and Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories (29.06).Lake Louise in Alberta was the most photographed lake in Canada, with a combined total of 387.2 million hashtags on social media, according to a February study conducted by online gambling platform Ontario Casinos. READ MORE: Study finds Lake Louise most picturesque lake in CanadaOntario Casinos said Lake Louise has 1.2 million tagged Instagram posts and 386 million TikTok hashtags. It said Lake Louise is known for its turquoise waters that ice over in the winter.Lake Superior in Ontario came in second place (185.2 million hashtags). It matches Lake Louise with 1.2 million tagged Instagram posts and has 184 million TikTok hashtags.The CanadaCasino study was conducted by creating a seedlist of the most popular Canadian lakes to find out which ones were the bluest. It analyzed unedited images of each lake on Google Maps and compared their colour to YinMn Blue to determine which ones have the bluest water.