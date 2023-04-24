Notley

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley continues to claim that "real leaders" don't run from the media.

However, Notley continues to hide from the Western Standard by cutting off its communication.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Haha the only way the left gets into office is through media left wing bias. Their driving ideology can't survive for a second when exposed to the light of day by a hard-hitting thinker.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Notice not a single MSM are jumping into defend independent Media, the silence from the MSM is deafening. They are giving Notleys communist thugs a pass, just as they do the Castro/Singh communist thugs in Ottawa.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

All the leather faced demon does is hide from truthful independent media

Nutley IS Trudeau

Nutley IS Singh

Nutley IS “woke” fascist terrorism

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Two packs of Players and 4 pots of coffee a day, will make a Notley look this way. (That’s about the extent of my artistic poetry). Lol

fpenner
fpenner

Nutley must get mentoring from JT.

private property
private property

Notley is convinced the main stream media will lie for her - and she is right.

Every person on independent (mostly truthful) media is not voting for Notley and she knows it.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

hypocritter..

