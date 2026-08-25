Notley and Kenney team up to fight for a united Canada

EDMONTON — Former Alberta premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley have joined forces to fight the Alberta independence movement, as the former rivals will co-chair a campaign to advance the economic case for Alberta remaining in Canada. "This is a critical moment for Alberta to build the future we know the next generation deserves," reads a quote from former Alberta NDP leader Notley in a statement released on Tuesday. "We need to be focused on building this province, growing job opportunities across the board, strengthening our healthcare system and vital programs that keep Alberta strong. Any distraction that takes us away from that focus is a missed opportunity for all of us.".Notley and Kenney will co-chair the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's campaign, Alberta and Canada: Stronger Together. The campaign will attempt to make the economic case for Alberta remaining in Canada and to advance "practical solutions" to Alberta's challenges. "Alberta and Canada are stronger together — and a more competitive, prosperous Alberta makes for a more competitive, prosperous Canada," reads a quote from former UCP leader Kenney in the statement. "The national business community represented by the Canadian Chamber is an integrated network of hundreds of thousands of businesses of all sizes who know Alberta's interests and theirs go hand in hand. We're ready to rally with facts and to make the case for a strong Alberta and a united Canada.”The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said the campaign will consult business leaders, community organizations, and individuals across Canada on Alberta's place in the confederation and the changes needed to unlock more investment and economic growth. "There are real and serious concerns in Alberta about competitiveness, investment and durable economic opportunities for generations to come,” reads a quote from Canadian Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Candace Laing.“Businesses are always ready to tackle Alberta's barriers to economic success, and we believe Canada is too.”.Kenney has placed himself on the front lines throughout the Alberta independence discussion, including taking on prominent Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson in a pair of debates, and playing a leadership role with the Vote to Stay referendum third-party advertising group. Comparably, Notley has not been as active in the debate as Kenney has, but the Alberta NDP has launched a federalist campaign, For Alberta, For Canada. The union between the former political rivals is the latest example of coexistence formed over the Alberta independence debate.