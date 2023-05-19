Notley looks at ws reporter and answers question

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

It appears Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley is answering Western Standard (WS) questions once again.

"Your publication recently has been engaging in very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning as it relates to some of our caucus members," Notley told the Western Standard in April when being questioned why the publication was removed from her media list.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(9) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

Maybe she now sees the WS as pro-NDP because, apparently, you're not going to report on Counter Signal's Bexte being arrested for trespassing at her recent event in Calgary. Come on WS, quit whining and start reporting on Notley's ongoing fascism

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So once again Notley was a liar, she never got her apology, so why, when she had the chance in front of the National media didn’t she stand by her convictions? I will answer it, because she is a liar and hypocrite, do not be fooled by her coy little smile and friendly attitude, inside she is a tyrant and the head off the communist snake that is the NDP.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Don't be fooled, she only wore her pretty face because Alberta was watching.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Say one thing, do another. Mrs Hypocrisy on the campaign trail. Frankly, it doesn't matter to me that SHE didn't apologize, as should have been the case. It is my fervent wish that she and her ndp fall flat on their faces, forever.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Looks like she can answer questions from the WS as long as they are ones she likes.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

As there were multiple media at the event, if Commissar Nuttley refused to answer WS, THAT would have been a news story. Many viewers, who are undecided, would have seen her actions, as broadcast on the MSM, as those of a petulant teenager (aka a socialist), and she would have lost their vote.

Once the election is over, expect der Commissar to refuse to answer anything from non-MSM, bought and paid for propagandists, er, 'journolists'.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

B.L. you are correct, Sir. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I guess internal NDP poling shows she is toast.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

She answered the WS question after the debate. But will be surprised if the NDP don't revert back to their ways of demonizing Albertans. After the debate Nutley needed to put on a good face since it was the debate.

Report Add Reply

