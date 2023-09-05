Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said on Twitter ("X") she is tired of the wildfire smoke and that "climate change is real."
"I'm also tired of watching the UCP pit climate action and the economy against each other," said Notley.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
"Like all of you, I'm tired of the smoke. And for the record, climate change is real. The record wildfires this year are not a coincidence."
However, a 54-year-old Alberta woman was charged with setting dozens of fires by the Forestry Crimes Unit of the RCMP.
Authorities investigated a string of wildfires near the towns of Bonnyville and Lac La Biche.
Audrey Elaine Dunham, 54, of nearby Glendon, faces 32 of arson dating back to April 24. She was arrested on May 27 by the FCU, At the time of arrest, four wildfires were located nearby with a total of 19 wildfires started over the course of a few hours, said RCMP.
In June, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the UCP government would be bringing in arson investigators from outside the province to trace the cause of the wildfires.
READ MORE: Parkland County says some wildfires appear to be intentionally caused, residents return home
In an interview with Real Talk - Ryan Jespersen, Smith said she is concerned about arson when it comes to about 175 wildfires in Alberta with no known cause.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating arson in Fort McMurray
Jespersen mentioned to Smith the hot and dry conditions that allow fires to grow are part of a "changing climate."
"We've had experts on the show telling us that arson is not a leading cause of wildfires based on the science," Jespersen said.
Smith told Jespersen she thinks he is watching the same number of stories about arson in the province as she is.
"I'm very concerned that there are arsonists," Smith said.
"And there have been stories as well, that we're investigating and we're bringing in arson investigators from outside the province."
"Climate action IS an economic opportunity," Notley said on social media.
(11) comments
You're right Ms Nutley . . . klimate change is real . . . we even have names for it . . . Spring, Summer, Fall & Winter.
Been changing for millennium and will continue to do so . . . but as for starting fires, that is way past amusing, maybe you can do stand-up comedy after you retire from being head Dipper commie!
Why is 'climate change' causing fires only in Canada but not in hot dry countries like Mexico or Italy?
"Climate action IS an economic opportunity," Notley said on social media. Setting fires pays well, does it?
I am so glad Nutley didn't win the election. We now know or should know that most of the wildfires were started by eco-terrorists. Yet leftist governments don't care about that, they seem to be working in cooperation with these eco-terrorists to continue to push their narrative and increasing measures for something that isn't happening.
The million dollar question is who hired these environmental terrorist arsonists?
two words..followed by "glad you are gone"
the drunk spews stupidity again. Put the bottle down and sober up and come back to the real world. OR just shut up and disappear.
"OR just shut up and disappear."
Hopefully coming in a few weeks when she announces that she is stepping down as leader of the ANDP/Commie party.
You know what I’m tired of Notley? I’m tired of people like you blaming people like me for climate change, I don’t doubt the climate is changing, it has been changing ever since the plane t was formed. That’s why Alberta at one time was covered in a shallow sea, that is why there was lush vegetation found in areas millions of years ago where now there is desert and frozen tundra, the problem starts when people like Notley blame me for it.
Exactly
That is why she would have made a terrible Premier. She is an ideologue. She cannot accept reality, and attempts to impose her own version of reality. She says things that are not truthful.
