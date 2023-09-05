Notley says climate change is real
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said on Twitter ("X") she is tired of the wildfire smoke and that "climate change is real."

"I'm also tired of watching the UCP pit climate action and the economy against each other," said Notley.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Left Coast
Left Coast

You're right Ms Nutley . . . klimate change is real . . . we even have names for it . . . Spring, Summer, Fall & Winter.

Been changing for millennium and will continue to do so . . . but as for starting fires, that is way past amusing, maybe you can do stand-up comedy after you retire from being head Dipper commie!

john.lankers
john.lankers

Why is 'climate change' causing fires only in Canada but not in hot dry countries like Mexico or Italy?

northrungrader
northrungrader

"Climate action IS an economic opportunity," Notley said on social media. Setting fires pays well, does it?

rianc
rianc

I am so glad Nutley didn't win the election. We now know or should know that most of the wildfires were started by eco-terrorists. Yet leftist governments don't care about that, they seem to be working in cooperation with these eco-terrorists to continue to push their narrative and increasing measures for something that isn't happening.

YYC 007
YYC 007

The million dollar question is who hired these environmental terrorist arsonists?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

two words..followed by "glad you are gone"

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

the drunk spews stupidity again. Put the bottle down and sober up and come back to the real world. OR just shut up and disappear.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

"OR just shut up and disappear."

Hopefully coming in a few weeks when she announces that she is stepping down as leader of the ANDP/Commie party.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You know what I’m tired of Notley? I’m tired of people like you blaming people like me for climate change, I don’t doubt the climate is changing, it has been changing ever since the plane t was formed. That’s why Alberta at one time was covered in a shallow sea, that is why there was lush vegetation found in areas millions of years ago where now there is desert and frozen tundra, the problem starts when people like Notley blame me for it.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Exactly

PersonOne
PersonOne

That is why she would have made a terrible Premier. She is an ideologue. She cannot accept reality, and attempts to impose her own version of reality. She says things that are not truthful.

