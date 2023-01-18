The Paris Agreement makes clear national actions on climate change must ensure a "just transition" for the workforce by creating high-quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities.
In 2016, the federal government committed to working with provincial governments and organized labour to “ensure workers affected by the accelerated phase-out of traditional coal power are involved in a successful transition to the low-carbon economy of the future.”
“There are two things that are troubling me: we have a document that, by its own admission, is talking about making changes that will have significant disruption to a sector that employs hundreds of thousands of people, the majority of whom are in Alberta,” Notley said.
“Then we have a premier who is leading a government who has been in complete and utter chaos for months, if not years, and that has really failed to demonstrate any level of competence. And it’s not appropriate, in my mind, that this conversation is happening in Ottawa, in the House of Commons, without Albertans being fully engaged in that conversation.”
Notley said she believes there's a path available to Albertans and Canadians to significantly reduce our emissions.
"To even ultimately find a cap which is practical, and to do so that actually creates economic opportunity and protects and grows good, long-term, industrial, blue-collar jobs.”
Notley said she believes the UCP government is “lost in chaos” and has not “delivered or displayed the competence to find that path.”
"My view is the federal government has to put the brakes completely on its legislative plans for this spring with respect to the sustainable jobs legislation, as well as plans for the emissions cap," Notley said on CBC’s West Of Centre podcast on Friday.
"To be clear, she’s not asking for the feds to drop the 'Just Transition' plan, but simply to delay it until after the election. This stuff has to be put off. They need to put the brakes on.”
Notley then claimed Smith is "not upset about the plan."
"She’s upset that the federal government is bring it forward now when it will hurt her in an election. Just like she didn’t campaign on a carbon tax in 2015, she plans to support 'Just Transition' once the votes are counted and certified."
Not a surprise. Notley is towing her parties line and following Singh's lead. It's all about tanking the AB oil patch.
The longer we stay in the cesspool that is the Peoples Republic of Canuckistan, the worse it will get.
Chaos screams the left...chaos I say...do as I say...does anyone have a smoke?
This entire article is full of lies. Notley is a treasounous dog who will turn on Albertans at the first opportune moment. God help us if she ever gets the ring of power.
Notley knows all about chaos. I have family and friends who worked in the coal industry who still don't have stable incomes and she and her party want to put more people out of work. She is going from pathetic to criminal in her actions, in my opinion.
After the spring election Notley and her crew will take the short bus to BC.
Notley is in great form . . . like Singh she keep making noises and nothing but Nonsense comes out.
"Just Transition" is the road to "Just do without" . . . since there is NOTHING know today that can replace Oil & Gas to maintain a First World Society.
Wind and Solar can NEVER power a modern city with an Industrial Base . . . like the Steel Mill owner in Italy said before he moved to Spain . . . "You can make Windmills with Steel . . . but you can't make Steel with Windmills".
Wake up folks . . . Nutley & Singh know the way to the 3rd World.
Leather face Notley wants to be part of the just transition conversations. You can’t make this sh$t up folks.
WhT we have here is Notley speaking at length but saying absolutely nothing. She is adept at speaking political speak, this woman is as disgusting as Justin Castro, it took her over a week to come up with this gibberish?
Notley's oral emissions are more toxic and dangerous than an electric car. She needs to be censored!
What we have is a Premier who is protecting her constituents. Which is what she was selected to do, and will be elected to do.
Really, do you care about the Paris Accord? It was the brain child of a bunch of globalists who at the time hid the reality of what they were proposing from most people. Trump wanted to pull out of it, maybe he did for a while. When you look at that thing, it was started way back when no one really understood the situation or the implications. Many countries did not sign on, for good reason. I think there are much better ways of addressing the reasons for the accord, modern methods that are not detrimental to the well being of the population. These guys who ( and in this case woman ) who cling to this old accord are not using current knowledge basis to move forward. They, like many of the world globalists, are old school, and just old, and corrupt. We need a modern fresh approach, one that does not abuse the people of the planet.
This reads like it was written by Gerald Butts?
Obviously old leather face Notley IS Trudeau
She IS Singh
Let’s say the truth
I think that the liberals want to get Smith elected. Then when he calls a fall election it'll be a bunch of mouth-breathing oil patch yobs from Alberta vs the young sophisticated set from the GTA. It's his only path to another minority victory. Butts has done the math (the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher can't do math).
Dear Lord Rachel,
1+1=2, 2+2=4,,.......
Had you, the NDP , the Liberal/NDP idiots in Ottawa, or any of my sanctimonious, self-righteous, green oriented idiot neighbors had actually paid attention during their science, math, statistics or engineering cources, you'd have understood.
But YOU DON'T. Please go home, hide under your green blankets and dream of utopia. The rest of us need to live in the real world.
Notley has the audacity to expect Albertans to believe her lies. She is following the same playbook as her colleague Singh and their master Trudeau. These three amigos do nothing but lie constantly and so much that they actually believe their own lies.
It appears that her objective is to condemn the UCP without suggesting an effective solution to a oncoming substantial economic disruption.
Without comment on accusations regarding the UCP, simply stating that the federal government has to halt it's plan is at best naïve and at worst simply admitting there is no viable option. Perhaps there is a plan but it cannot be disclosed? Perhaps hoping the provincial NDP's political master (federal NDP) will sort it out?
Even with msm/legacy media support and spin, it will (hopefully) take more than Notley persona and anti-UCP/Smith pontificating to effectively dislodge belief in the UCP.... faint hope that critical and objective thinking will overcome....
That is an out lie right that Smith will support Just transition after the election. Notley just can't stop lying.
I thought this was written for the CBC. Might have to think about my subscription.
Exactly this Green guy has worked for the CBC and National Post, I have been rethinking my subscription for the last few days as well, it appears far too much Smith bashing, and far too much Hugging of the Notley/Singh/Castro regime for my liking lately here at the WS.
