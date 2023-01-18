Notley's reacts to Just Transition

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley broke has finally broke her silence about "Just Tranisiton" and claims the UCP government is "lost in chaos."

“It is very clear to me that the provincial government is asleep at the wheel and has not been doing its job,” she said. “Jaw-dropping levels of incompetence,” Notley said on Wednesday morning.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Not a surprise. Notley is towing her parties line and following Singh's lead. It's all about tanking the AB oil patch.

The longer we stay in the cesspool that is the Peoples Republic of Canuckistan, the worse it will get.

free the west
free the west

Chaos screams the left...chaos I say...do as I say...does anyone have a smoke?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This entire article is full of lies. Notley is a treasounous dog who will turn on Albertans at the first opportune moment. God help us if she ever gets the ring of power.

Delby
Delby

Notley knows all about chaos. I have family and friends who worked in the coal industry who still don't have stable incomes and she and her party want to put more people out of work. She is going from pathetic to criminal in her actions, in my opinion.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

After the spring election Notley and her crew will take the short bus to BC.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Notley is in great form . . . like Singh she keep making noises and nothing but Nonsense comes out.

"Just Transition" is the road to "Just do without" . . . since there is NOTHING know today that can replace Oil & Gas to maintain a First World Society.

Wind and Solar can NEVER power a modern city with an Industrial Base . . . like the Steel Mill owner in Italy said before he moved to Spain . . . "You can make Windmills with Steel . . . but you can't make Steel with Windmills".

Wake up folks . . . Nutley & Singh know the way to the 3rd World.

fpenner
fpenner

Leather face Notley wants to be part of the just transition conversations. You can’t make this sh$t up folks.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

WhT we have here is Notley speaking at length but saying absolutely nothing. She is adept at speaking political speak, this woman is as disgusting as Justin Castro, it took her over a week to come up with this gibberish?

Drax
Drax

Notley's oral emissions are more toxic and dangerous than an electric car. She needs to be censored!

PersonOne
PersonOne

What we have is a Premier who is protecting her constituents. Which is what she was selected to do, and will be elected to do.

Really, do you care about the Paris Accord? It was the brain child of a bunch of globalists who at the time hid the reality of what they were proposing from most people. Trump wanted to pull out of it, maybe he did for a while. When you look at that thing, it was started way back when no one really understood the situation or the implications. Many countries did not sign on, for good reason. I think there are much better ways of addressing the reasons for the accord, modern methods that are not detrimental to the well being of the population. These guys who ( and in this case woman ) who cling to this old accord are not using current knowledge basis to move forward. They, like many of the world globalists, are old school, and just old, and corrupt. We need a modern fresh approach, one that does not abuse the people of the planet.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This reads like it was written by Gerald Butts?

Obviously old leather face Notley IS Trudeau

She IS Singh

Let’s say the truth

G K
G K

I think that the liberals want to get Smith elected. Then when he calls a fall election it'll be a bunch of mouth-breathing oil patch yobs from Alberta vs the young sophisticated set from the GTA. It's his only path to another minority victory. Butts has done the math (the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher can't do math).

guest50
guest50

Dear Lord Rachel,

1+1=2, 2+2=4,,.......

Had you, the NDP , the Liberal/NDP idiots in Ottawa, or any of my sanctimonious, self-righteous, green oriented idiot neighbors had actually paid attention during their science, math, statistics or engineering cources, you'd have understood.

But YOU DON'T. Please go home, hide under your green blankets and dream of utopia. The rest of us need to live in the real world.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Notley has the audacity to expect Albertans to believe her lies. She is following the same playbook as her colleague Singh and their master Trudeau. These three amigos do nothing but lie constantly and so much that they actually believe their own lies.

MLC
MLC

It appears that her objective is to condemn the UCP without suggesting an effective solution to a oncoming substantial economic disruption.

Without comment on accusations regarding the UCP, simply stating that the federal government has to halt it's plan is at best naïve and at worst simply admitting there is no viable option. Perhaps there is a plan but it cannot be disclosed? Perhaps hoping the provincial NDP's political master (federal NDP) will sort it out?

Even with msm/legacy media support and spin, it will (hopefully) take more than Notley persona and anti-UCP/Smith pontificating to effectively dislodge belief in the UCP.... faint hope that critical and objective thinking will overcome....

guest310
guest310

That is an out lie right that Smith will support Just transition after the election. Notley just can't stop lying.

Tim
Tim

I thought this was written for the CBC. Might have to think about my subscription.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Exactly this Green guy has worked for the CBC and National Post, I have been rethinking my subscription for the last few days as well, it appears far too much Smith bashing, and far too much Hugging of the Notley/Singh/Castro regime for my liking lately here at the WS.

