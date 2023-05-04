Notley

NDP leader Rachel Notley tried to soften her left-wing persona on Thursday with an appeal to moderate conservative voters, promising she would speak for all Albertans if elected May 29.

With the race too tight to call, an Ipsos poll found about 16% of voters remain undecided.

fpenner
fpenner

She has demonstrated once again she is completely off her rocker. There is no way for a far left socialist party to cater to any true conservative voter. She’s nuts.

Lmcc
Lmcc

I will never forget how much Notley hated and scorned people like me who didn’t trust the covid vaccine, and thought it wasn’t tested properly and figured it didn’t keep people from getting covid anyways. She hated hard on a whole big group of albertans. The other politicians didn’t do much to help but she was pretty open about her disdain and not afraid to help others be hateful too. That women has some venom in her.

fpenner
fpenner

She is indeed evil. The wolf in sheep’s clothing wants me to vote for her? I’d rather volunteer to clean up outhouses after an outdoor concert.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Notley is not Moderate...not in the least...SMH

D&J
D&J

OMG .. What a Pinocchio.

private property
private property

Notley refused to answer questions from the Western Standard... but trust me this time I will be a nice communist.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

How can anyone trust this leather-faced fascist who would commit crimes against Humanity?

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, I guess she is abandoning the socialism of the NDP, her father must be spinning in his grave.

Raz
Raz

Notice how Notley's face has a smile on it now that the election is up. I hope the people who are new to Alberta since she was Premier are not fools.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Will Albertans be Charlie Brown and let Lucy Notley pull away the football again?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Perfect analogy

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The crazy thing is we're getting wall to wall coverage of Notley's campaign, and next to no news about Smith. Seems a bit odd, and more than a bit concerning.

free the west
free the west

For the love of god if you only the slightest conservative bone in your body do not vote NDP. Socialism only brings misery. When I tell folks younger than me this they look at me like I a just landed from the planet Zoltar.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Rachel Nutley is openly racist against white people and has nothing to offer for anyone other then the most rabid Marxists in our society. Complete scumbag and God help us if she ever gets the ring of power. They will be out for blood and we can expect things to get really bad after that.

G K
G K

N E V E R ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !

