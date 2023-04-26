"Any premier seeking to lead this province should also have the trust of citizens of this province enough to share all the facts," Notley said.
"The prime numbers on the Calgary arena deal were released yesterday. Today we learned there exists a confidential financial agreement between the parties that identify additional financial liabilities by taxpayer's contributions beyond the $807 million announced yesterday."
The City of Calgary will pay $537.3 million to fund the development of the event centre, parking structure, enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink.
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation will pay $40 million upfront and $17 million per year, increasing 1% per year, over 35 years to offset Event Centre costs, parking, the enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink — $356 million in present value; $750 million-plus over the 35 year term.
The province ponies up $330 million.
Calgary city council voted unanimously Tuesday to forge ahead with the proposals.
"We're told the agreement will be kept confidential or, in other words, secret for the next six to eight weeks, basically through election day, until a definitive agreement is signed," Notley said.
"We also understand this deal includes additional development for the land around the arena giving exclusive development rights to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation for decades to come."
Notley said none of these "secret financial documents" are available to her team, "or more importantly, even to the broader public."
"I think it's disrespectful to voters for Danielle Smith to try to make this an election issue for Albertans at the same time that she's working to hide the details of the deal," Notley claimed.
"You know, you wouldn't buy a pickup truck after only seeing pictures of the body and cap with no details on the mileage or payment plan."
Smith in the UCP's "extreme level of secrecy is deeply concerning."
"It should raise the neck hairs of every single Calgarian and Albertan."
Notley then claimed, "Albertans deserve the whole story."
"I'm calling on Danielle Smith today to release the full terms of the deal," Notley said.
"Personally, I don't trust Danielle Smith."
Notley told the media if she becomes the premier she will review and release the full details.
That’s one thing about the NDP hypocrisy abounds.
"Personally, I don't trust Danielle Smith." Tell us something we don't know. After your bait and switch 2015 election promises why should anyone trust you?
Secret deals like the Carbon Tax for Alberta? Like the Just Transition secret deal? I doubt Rachel Notley has the coordination or skills to become a truck driver, maybe she will become a janitor after the next election, because Alberta sure can't afford anymore of her Secret Deals.
Personally I don't trust Rachel Notley- based on years of evidence.
Knotthead Notley knows all about secret deals, 90% of the legislation she introduced as Premier was a secret, never campaigned on it, never mentioned it, and smiled her way through without revealing anything of what she did to almost destroy this province last time.
Notley must feel her domain as an expert on secret deals is being threatened.
