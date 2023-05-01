Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley came out guns blazing as she kicked off her bid to topple UCP leader Danielle Smith in Calgary Monday.
With most pundits predicting Calgary to be the main battleground, Notley was in fighting form as she was introduced to a chanting crowd who gobbled up everything she had to say on “issues that matter” including education, health care and the economy.
Even though she wasn’t on her home turf of Edmonton Strathcona, Notley took a political swing at UCP leader Danielle Smith in front of the packed crowd telling them the NDP believes in "science and evidence" when it comes to vaccinations and healthcare "not conspiracies."
Notley's main speaking point on Monday was on healthcare in the province, where she took some big digs at Smith.
"We will privatize it (healthcare) well strengthen it. We won't fight with doctors, we will recruit doctors," Notley said.
"We won't cut diabetes pumps, we'll send them. We won't blame Albertans with cancer or heart conditions, we'll make sure they get treatment and care."
Notley claimed the Alberta NDP won't make seniors pay more for medical exams and will cover more of their medication.
"Safety, yes, their vaccinations, because we believe in science and evidence, not conspiracies and my friends, we will not make women pay for reproductive healthcare. We will cover the cost of contraception," Notley said.
Notley said she believes public healthcare is one of the greatest gifts.
"Greatest gifts, my friends, that we've ever given to each other as Albertans and it is the foundation of our community and we will protect it," Notley said.
"And we will do this by working directly with those on the frontlines of our hospitals, our clinics and our ambulances. Not tearing up their contracts, or threatening their jobs, we will lead a government that takes phone calls from nurses, not extremists."
According to Health Canada, "evidence" indicates that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to "outweigh" the risks of the disease.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the provinces and territories, and manufacturers continue to closely monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We’ll respond to any safety issues right away and will inform Canadians about any risks that arise in Canada," Health Canada stated.
"Of the 54,569 individual reports (0.056% of all doses administered), 10,685 were considered serious (0.011% of all doses administered)."
According to Health Canada, a total of 97,597,702 vaccine doses have been administered in Canada as of March 3, including 8,191,329 bivalent doses.
"Of the 54,569 individual reports, 627 were following a bivalent vaccine. 482 were considered non-serious (0.006% of bivalent COVID-19 doses administered) and 145 (0.002% of bivalent COVID-19 doses administered) were considered serious," Health Canada stated.
In 2022, Smith said unvaccinated people are “the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime.”
Social media was quick to react to Smith's claim and slammed her for the comments.
"I made comment regarding discrimination unvaccinated individuals suffered through ... during the past two years," Smith said in a statement. in October 2022.
According to Smith, she intended to underline the mistreatment of individuals who chose not to be vaccinated and were punished by not being able to work travel or in some cases see loved ones.
"I want to be clear that I did not intend to trivialize in any way the discrimination faced by minority communities and other persecuted groups, both here in Canada. And around the world or to create any false equivalences to the terrible historical discrimination and persecution suffered by so many minority groups over the last decades and centuries," Smith said.
"We need to actively work together as Albertans and Canadians to end all discrimination against all minority communities. I am committed to listening, learning and addressing the issues affecting minority communities over the next few days my office will be reaching out to set up meetings with minorities so I can better understand the different concerns of their individual communities."
In September 2021, the Alberta NDP called on the province to implement a "door-to-door campaign to address vaccine hesitancy."
Notley also called on the province to study the issue of vaccine hesitancy, "in order to identify and address underlying causes, including financial and language barriers."
“Higher vaccination rates will reduce pressure on our hospitals, and help lessen, maybe even prevent future waves of infection,” said Notley.
“I realize that there are some Albertans who are vehemently opposed to vaccination, and it may be difficult to change their minds, but it’s not impossible.”
The campaign continues.
“Higher vaccination rates will reduce pressure on our hospitals, and help lessen, maybe even prevent future waves of infection,” said Notley. ? ? ?
Is Nutley just an ignorant Socialist or just uninformed?
Switzerland withdraws all Covid vaccination recommendations Switzerland stops the Covid vaccinations: all vaccination recommendations have been withdrawn, doctors can only administer the controversial vaccines in individual cases under certain conditions – but then bear the risk of liability for vaccination damage. https://gellerreport.com/2023/04/switzerland-bans-the-covid-vaccines.html/?lctg=49467994
Is there a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality?
In a correlation study performed by the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, they were looking for a possible link between 2021 COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Europe, and monthly 2022 excess all-cause mortality. There was analyses of 31 countries from Jan to September 2022 and they found that all-cause mortality increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake.
https://principia-scientific.com/vaccination-v-excess-deaths-correlation-study/
So-called "vaccine hesitancy," said another way is "intelligence." Anyone who has looked at the data behind vaccines and the covid injections knows that they are only poison. Being "anti-vax" is the only logical viewpoint.
Leather face is conspiracy IDIOT.
The poison experimental unknow dangerous genetic substance is killing and maiming millions of people.
Yes - Follow the "science and evidence" Leatherface, you idiot.
This should be enough, in itself, to sink Notley. Anyone paying the slightest attention, knows that the covid fake vaccine IS NOT A VACCINE AT ALL. NOT SAFE. NOT EFFECTIVE. Just dial in to the National Citizens Inquiry, and watch the tiniest bit of the testimony, and it is as plain as day. Watch Ed Dowd on any of his interviews (I understand there is one with him to come on NCI this week.) THERE IS NO DOUBT ON THIS. And she expects voters to be that stupid?? and vote for her supporting these jabs as part of her platform????? Including little children???
Her voters are still listening to false news - they don't know the truth.
Unfortunately, many of the slaves have been terrorized into submission by the MK Ultra scamdemic terror Leatherface is spouting.
She's mostly likely in the satanic/pedophile/cult, being a career parasite politician.
Wow talk about open declaration of forced healthcare...ghis woman wont hesitate to remove our right to choice
They make communisom look so good don't they. She is one very scary commie.
Sheeple dig her.
Keep your powder dry.
To H with Notley her vaccines and the mandates she would impose.
