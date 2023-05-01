Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley came out guns blazing as she kicked off her bid to topple UCP leader Danielle Smith in Calgary Monday.

With most pundits predicting Calgary to be the main battleground, Notley was in fighting form as she was introduced to a chanting crowd who gobbled up everything she had to say on “issues that matter” including education, health care and the economy.

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Left Coast
Left Coast

“Higher vaccination rates will reduce pressure on our hospitals, and help lessen, maybe even prevent future waves of infection,” said Notley. ? ? ?

Is Nutley just an ignorant Socialist or just uninformed?

Switzerland withdraws all Covid vaccination recommendations Switzerland stops the Covid vaccinations: all vaccination recommendations have been withdrawn, doctors can only administer the controversial vaccines in individual cases under certain conditions – but then bear the risk of liability for vaccination damage. https://gellerreport.com/2023/04/switzerland-bans-the-covid-vaccines.html/?lctg=49467994

Is there a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality?

In a correlation study performed by the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, they were looking for a possible link between 2021 COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Europe, and monthly 2022 excess all-cause mortality. There was analyses of 31 countries from Jan to September 2022 and they found that all-cause mortality increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake.

https://principia-scientific.com/vaccination-v-excess-deaths-correlation-study/

Forgettable
Forgettable

So-called "vaccine hesitancy," said another way is "intelligence." Anyone who has looked at the data behind vaccines and the covid injections knows that they are only poison. Being "anti-vax" is the only logical viewpoint.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Leather face is conspiracy IDIOT.

The poison experimental unknow dangerous genetic substance is killing and maiming millions of people.

Yes - Follow the "science and evidence" Leatherface, you idiot.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

This should be enough, in itself, to sink Notley. Anyone paying the slightest attention, knows that the covid fake vaccine IS NOT A VACCINE AT ALL. NOT SAFE. NOT EFFECTIVE. Just dial in to the National Citizens Inquiry, and watch the tiniest bit of the testimony, and it is as plain as day. Watch Ed Dowd on any of his interviews (I understand there is one with him to come on NCI this week.) THERE IS NO DOUBT ON THIS. And she expects voters to be that stupid?? and vote for her supporting these jabs as part of her platform????? Including little children???

Cyndy
Cyndy

Her voters are still listening to false news - they don't know the truth.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Unfortunately, many of the slaves have been terrorized into submission by the MK Ultra scamdemic terror Leatherface is spouting.

She's mostly likely in the satanic/pedophile/cult, being a career parasite politician.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Wow talk about open declaration of forced healthcare...ghis woman wont hesitate to remove our right to choice

delshay01
delshay01

They make communisom look so good don't they. She is one very scary commie.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Sheeple dig her.

Keep your powder dry.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

To H with Notley her vaccines and the mandates she would impose.

