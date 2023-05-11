Doncaster and King

Doncaster and King

Radical activists affiliated with the NDP and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) disrupted a UCP event in Calgary and rushed the podium where party  leader Danielle Smith was making a policy announcement.

The Western Standard identified two of the radical activists as former federal Calgary-Signal Hill NDP candidate Patrick King and AFL activist Aaron Doncaster. A third activist has yet to be identified.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(7) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

NDP/Antifa thugs!

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Another NDP fail.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

NDP is the party of radicals.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The Stalinists strike again.

Report Add Reply
dizzydiane
dizzydiane

NDP and Communists??? Anyone surprised?? Socialism is but a stepping stone to Communism and there are some out there that will do ANYTHING to push enslave us and push us into communism! Wake up---Protect your freedoms, Democracy and VERY WAY OF LIFE!! Know your Enemies!

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

No class. Protest properly, as other people do. Not disturb press conferences. This just makes you look like idiots

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Make the F’ers Famous. Make sure they can never work in this province again. Nothing angers me more than these types of disgusting pieces of Feces. They are bullies, and need to be taught a lesson.

Report Add Reply

