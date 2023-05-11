Radical activists affiliated with the NDP and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) disrupted a UCP event in Calgary and rushed the podium where party leader Danielle Smith was making a policy announcement.
In 2013, Doncaster posted a picture of himself holding Grant Notley's book while wearing a orange "Yo Soy" T-shirt. Yo Soy means "I am" in Spanish and may refer to: Yo Soy 132, a Mexican protest movement for the democratization of the country and its media.
Doncaster has a lot of interesting pictures on his profile including the logo from Calgary's Antifascist Action.
Doncaster also reads and posts on the subject of Anarcho-syndicalist theory.
According to author Jeremy Jennings of Syndicalism in France, Anarcho-syndicalism is a method for workers in capitalist society to gain control of an economy and thus control influence in broader society. The end goal of syndicalism is to abolish the wage system, regarding it as wage slavery. Anarcho-syndicalist theory generally focuses on the labour movement.
The main difference between anarcho syndicalism and anarcho communism is that anarcho-syndicalism is a form of anarchism that focuses on the labour movement, while anarcho-communism is a form of anarchism that focuses on the abolition of the state, capitalism and private property.
King ran against Ron Liepert in Calgary Signal Hill in the 2021 federal election where he finished fourth with 14.7% of votes cast.
King’s LinkedIn biography lists him as a computer programmer working with a company specializing in legal software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.
He graduated from the University of Calgary in 2012 with a bachelor in health science specializing in bioinformatics — a branch of computer science that analyzes data gathered in clinical trials, for instance.
He has been involved in various social causes over the years, culminating in his run for the federal NDP in 2021.
At the 2018 Alberta policy convention he proposed a motion on rent control. During the 2021 election he campaigned against live horse exports.
After the Thursday event he told CTV News he hopes health care is an important issue for Albertans still considering how they'll vote in the election.
"I think when someone shows you how they are, you gotta believe them," King said. He added that when one considers the sentiments Smith made in the 2021 video, it says a lot about Smith's character. "I think that speaks much, much more to the truth of her beliefs than a highly scripted, highly guarded press event."
On Wednesday, the UCP released a letter calling on Elections Alberta to investigate the relationship between the NDP and Alberta's big unions including the AFL.
The Western Standard has attempted to contact the NDP for comment on the protest. The NDP has so far refused to deal wit the WS during the campaign.
