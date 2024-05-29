Notley delivers farewell legislature address as Alberta NDP leader

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley gave her final member’s statement from her position in the legislature, saying her party’s progress can be shown from the caucus’ size in legislative photos. When she became Alberta NDP leader, Notley said its four MLAs “worked hard to punch above our weight, speaking truth to a power that Albertans thought would never be successfully challenged.” “But in the following picture, turns out I’m sitting where the premier’s sitting now,” said Notley in a Wednesday speech in the Alberta Legislature. “That was fun, Mr. Speaker, and busy.” If it was not for her, she said Alberta would not have got a new pipeline to tidewater. She added her government cut child poverty in half, built the Calgary Cancer Centre, and built and modernized 230 schools. She said with the phaseout of coal, her government achieved the largest reduction in carbon emissions in any province in Canada. While there were steps to fight climate change that could have been done differently, Notley said she was proud to lead a government acknowledging the climate crisis and the responsibility it had to stop it. She thanked her caucus for showing discipline, solidarity, grace, and hard work. Since she will no longer be NDP leader, she vowed to spend more time with her family whether or not they were ready for her.“To all of the members of this legislature who have served beside me or across from me, wherever you sit, never forget the incredible privilege and awesome responsibility we have to channel the hopes, the expectations, the ambitions of all of the citizens of the best place in the world to live — our province of Alberta,” she said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it is an honour to be an elected official, leader, and premier. “With that all in mind, I would like to acknowledge my colleague opposite — the member of Edmonton-Strathcona and the leader of the official opposition,” said Smith. “(Notley) is the longest-serving member in our legislature today — a feat that cannot go unrecognized given the commitment it takes.” Smith expressed gratitude to Notley for her dedication to her roles over the last 16 years. In that time, she said she has been an effective parliamentarian and committed to her principles. Notley confirmed in January she would not be leading the Alberta NDP into the next election.READ MORE: UPDATED: Notley resigns as Alberta NDP leaderWhile she was stepping down as NDP leader, the resignation would not take effect until a new one is selected in a leadership race. She said she might or might not be staying on as an MLA.“I have informed both the senior officers of Alberta’s NDP as well as my caucus and staff that upon the selection of a new leader, I will be stepping down from that role,” she said.