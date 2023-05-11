Notley presser

NDP leader Rachel Notley kisses babies at rally in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

NDP leader Rachel Notley denied she sent partisan ‘operatives’ to crash a UCP press conference — a ‘presser’ in the industry term — to announce affordable discounts for seniors Thursday morning.

At a campaign rally of her own in northwest Calgary Wednesday evening, which drew hundreds, Notley said it was important to have “an open and fair discussion” on health care issues, which apparently sparked an impromptu protest at a Danielle Smith media availability just hours before.

Rachel Rally

NDP leader Rachel Notley in Calgary, May 11 2023

