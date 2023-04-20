Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley didn't respond to a letter from the Independent Press Gallery of Canada about allowing independent media outlets to cover all future Alberta NDP press conferences.

"I'm disappointed, but not surprised, that Rachel Notley refuses to commit to allowing all journalists to report on her campaign," President of Independent Press Gallery of Canada Andrew Lawton told the Western Standard.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I think that ugly hateful fascist face says it all

Compare that to the shining through goodness and righteousness of Danielle Smith

We are in a fight of good versus evil

Nothing less

Report Add Reply
toha1hanna
toha1hanna

Old Rachet, taking a page out of Gondeks book. Hopefully people won’t be so stupid as to vote for them come election time.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Very typical of the woke, angry culture that bully's and persecutes those who do not fall in line with their mindset and practices. No one according to the NDP/Liberals, should know all sides of the argument, let alone an alternate one; in their minds that would compromise a forced political stand and encourage critical thinking amongst the public. The Liberal NDP's can't have that! let alone tolerate it.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I can't wait for the communist 'dipper running in my riding, to call to solicit my vote. I'll answer in a way reminiscent of Commissar Nuttley.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.