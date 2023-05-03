Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley laid out her plan on Wednesday for "good-paying jobs" for Albertans.
The new proposed tax credit "Alberta’s Future Tax Credit," is the NDP's plan to grow jobs in the province which will cost roughly $400 million.
“Alberta’s future tax credit is estimated to cost $250 million annually, which will leverage a projected $10 billion in incremental investments in emerging sectors and will create an estimated 20,000 jobs,” Notley said in December 2022.
The Alberta NDP released it's Competitiveness, Jobs & Investment Strategy in December 2022 which included the mentioned Alberta’s Future Tax Credit.
The strategy, previously released by Notley, included five pillars:
- The Alberta’s Future Tax Credit
- Supercharging The Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program
- Consult on Expanding The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation
- Performance Fast Pass and Navigators
- A repeal of the "job-killing Sovereignty Act"
On Wednesday, Notley promised to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment to the province while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.
“Our energy sector has provided good jobs and prosperity for our province for generations, but we aren’t seeing the benefits of oil price booms of the past," Notley said.
The Alberta NDP claims that the UCP government stalled wage growth and investment. The NDP said that Albertans must build on the past and look toward the future with ambition.
The Alberta NDP also claimed that the province has among the slowest wage growth in Canada.
"Under the UCP, capital investment stalled," the Alberta NDP said.
If elected, Notley also said she would expand the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program (APIP) which provides grants and "cuts red tape" for producers.
"We need bold and innovative ideas that create those good-paying industrial jobs," Notley said.
"And today is about jobs for the future. And jobs that pay the bills and that's why I am releasing our plan to improve competitiveness, attract investment and create jobs in the energies."
Notley said the Alberta NDP is going to do five things first.
"We're going to grow in Alberta NDP government will significantly expand the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program. The program is working, but we think there is an opportunity to build on it and to attract more investment will grow the program by 30% or about $70 million to expand eligible feedstocks and final products and to include partial upgrading into the program," Notley said.
"This is a direct incentive for companies that want to invest in Alberta and recognizes that Alberta is an energy superpower, it also expands our traditional oil and gas sector to new ventures."
Notley said under her plan Alberta will continue to "move forward."
"We will be ahead of the curve when it comes to global markets," Notley said.
"There are massive investment and job creation opportunities in using bitumen for other purposes for example, and if we don't step up, like the US we will lose billions of dollars."
Notley said Alberta in Canada simply must keep going.
"And so the second piece of our plan is to establish Alberta’s Future Tax Credit, this is a refundable tax credit," Notley said.
The NDP also plans to invest $18 million into union-led training facilities and consult on expanding the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation to include other sectors.
Notley said she also wants to create a regulatory fast pass "for businesses with good records" so projects can be built sooner.
"More investments that deliver outcomes like high-skilled job creation or new technological capabilities and innovations," Notley said.
"Will also directly target investment jobs and skilled trades being conducted at facilities just like this. That's why the fourth part of our is an $18 million investment over four years into union training centres, the best training outcomes come when workers support each other in their workplaces."
Notley said in Alberta "investment has flatlined and wages have stagnated."
"We will make sure we have the skills and the collaboration to get the job done as well. When we talk to potential investors, they talk about the need for more workers," Notley said.
The Western Standard attended Notley's press conference at UA Local 488 in Edmonton. Before Notley began speaking the WS was asked to stop recording and taken aside by party official Cheryl Oates.
Oates explained, as she asked that the camera be turned off, that the WS would not be allowed to ask questions because of "hate speech" in the past.
nothing they predict goes as planned...seriously...look at the railcars we own...smh
I had a feeling that Notley's first order of business would be to repeal the Alberta sovereignty act. I guess she now calls it "job killing" in a ridiculous attempt to rationalize her obvious anti-Alberta - pro- Trudeau/Singh stand.
Notley had her chance.
She plunged the province into extreme debt, made union employment her priority, increased medical wait times, tried to hold farmers hostage with a heallth & occupational safety agenda.
Let's not forget her useless social license carbon tax.
May she shrivel in h*ll. I highly doubt the majority of Albertans will buy another round of her BS.
More censorship of the media by the NDP while they push to use taxpayers money to pick winners and losers in business. Just like the company that they picked to get a huge sum of taxpayers money turned out to be a total fraud. But that is acceptable for the NDP since their intentions were good.
Tax payers are footing the bill for higher paying jobs. Makes sense!!
