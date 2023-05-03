Notley is promising to attract $20 billion

Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment to the province while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley laid out her plan on Wednesday for "good-paying jobs" for Albertans. 

The new proposed tax credit "Alberta’s Future Tax Credit," is the NDP's plan to grow jobs in the province which will cost roughly $400 million.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

nothing they predict goes as planned...seriously...look at the railcars we own...smh

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I had a feeling that Notley's first order of business would be to repeal the Alberta sovereignty act. I guess she now calls it "job killing" in a ridiculous attempt to rationalize her obvious anti-Alberta - pro- Trudeau/Singh stand.

guest50
guest50

Notley had her chance.

She plunged the province into extreme debt, made union employment her priority, increased medical wait times, tried to hold farmers hostage with a heallth & occupational safety agenda.

Let's not forget her useless social license carbon tax.

May she shrivel in h*ll. I highly doubt the majority of Albertans will buy another round of her BS.

rianc
rianc

More censorship of the media by the NDP while they push to use taxpayers money to pick winners and losers in business. Just like the company that they picked to get a huge sum of taxpayers money turned out to be a total fraud. But that is acceptable for the NDP since their intentions were good.

Big10-4
Big10-4

Tax payers are footing the bill for higher paying jobs. Makes sense!!

