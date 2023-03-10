Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Using a line culled from every Mafia movie, the Alberta NDP said it's "nothing personal" before it cut off electronic communications with the Western Standard (WS) for writing "hit pieces" — despite the fact WS in an accredited member of the press gallery.

Benjamin Alldritt, from the Official Opposition Caucus, said the WS — which he claims is "not a news source" — put his people at risk when writing about the NDP.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

free the west
free the west

When I see a picture of Notley its like I can almost smell cigarettes through my computer screen.

Nervous Gentleman
Nervous Gentleman

"You're not a news source," Alldritt said.

Well, considering that this reporter, along with some of his colleagues, has routinely parroted the ludicrous verbiage of the radical gender cult, perhaps Alddritt has a point. So long as the Western Standard continues to insult the intelligence of its readers by referring to so-called "trans women" without even qualifying its usage by scare quotes and simultaneously insist upon brutalising the English language (and objective reality) by opting for "preferred pronouns," this publication cannot be said to be a reputable news source.

Drax
Drax

She exposes her corrupt behavior, then tries to hide under a rock as if it never happened just like the roach she is.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

They're going to have trouble getting any message out when Pierre ends the Media Subsidies.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Can't wait![thumbup]

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Leather faced Singh/ Trudeau infected fascist communist terrorist

JPB
JPB

I'm continually amazed how people in politics are becoming so immature. It seems like this issue is getting worse especially since the pandemic given the advent of modern Zoom - where politicians can avoid scrutiny in a whole new way.....

nowhereami
nowhereami

Reminds of the "kid with the ball".

This kid, who isn't a good player, or sport, gets beaten fair 'n' square according to the rules of the game. This kid then calls it quits early (as he's gettin beat) then goes home with the ball (ending it for everyone else). He then complains to his mom that the other kids were so mean to him and called him names and....

We call that kid a suck and these coddled kids, in the absence of real parenting, grow-up with this mental health pathology and often enter into politics. Though not all politicians are sucks, there is a boat-load of sucks nowadays and it appears the NDP has a whole bunch of them in their ranks.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Sounds like it's their prerogative and doesn't look good on them from any angle. It's a microcosm of their 'campaign', they really have nothing to offer Albertans so this is what we get.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Communists and Fascists (no real difference - their end game is the same) hate Free Speech and the Rule of Law.

II the NDP wins the May 2023 provincial election, one can bet that WS will be banned from the press gallery. Just like Rebel News and The Counter Signal have been banned from the (federal) Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Rather amusing comments from the NDP rep. When WS does provide a synopsis of the NDP position, as per the NDP press release, they take a lot of flak here. They ARE doing exactly what they are supposed to do and reporting what the NDP has released. Ironically from my read of it they probably have lost a few customers for doing that too. Now, when it comes to OPINION pieces, if the WS starts towing the MSM line then, yeah, I'd be looking for the door.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Spread this far and wide.

The Western Standard is currently a press gallery member at the Alberta Legislature - and the official opposition disavows them. That is a very bad look.

mcumming
mcumming

This stupid leather faced hag has cost Alberta a lot of prosperity when as premiere she was against oil and gas and pushed socialism and communism as well as putting in a socialist healthcare system which caused unsaid damage to peoples lives with stupid healthcare lockdowns and costing Alberta a lot of lives which were unnecessary.

Resolute
Resolute

They are afraid of their jobs and their salaries and I hope their freedom, and should be of the backlash when it comes

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

She doesn’t like the truth.

