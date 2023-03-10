Using a line culled from every Mafia movie, the Alberta NDP said it's "nothing personal" before it cut off electronic communications with the Western Standard (WS) for writing "hit pieces" — despite the fact WS in an accredited member of the press gallery.
Benjamin Alldritt, from the Official Opposition Caucus, said the WS — which he claims is "not a news source" — put his people at risk when writing about the NDP.
"I take the safety of my people very seriously and your employer is compromising that," Alldritt said via text after the Western Standard contacted him to apologize for its part in a heated hallway discussion where a WS reporter and Alldritt went toe-to-toe.
According to Alldritt, WS "hit piece" stories caused the Alberta NDP to receive death threats via email.
The Western Standard asked him to produce the emails, but then entered into a conversation where Alldritt offered unsolicited career advice to a WS reporter.
According to Alldritt, the Western Standard's Alberta Legislature reporter should take a "good look" at the company he works for.
"You're not a news source," Alldritt said.
The reporter explained journalists need to show both sides of a story, but Alldritt will make it difficult to do if reporters no longer receive correspondence.
The last press release received from Alldritt was February 5. His last email to the WS was February 28.
Alldritt explained via a Thursday text the snub is "nothing personal," before he then stated he can send media email releases from the NDP to whomever he likes.
"I have control issues," Alldritt admitted at a previous media conference.
The WS asked if press conferences were off-limits and Alldritt said no, the WS can still attend. However, without the dial-in numbers and pass codes, that will be extraordinarily difficult to accomplish because the times of the press conferences are within those emails.
The Western Standard is currently a press gallery member at the Alberta Legislature, but Alldritt also refuses to let its reporters hold the mic while in press conferences with Notley after a WS reporter asked if the former premier was a doctor, and why she continued to promote COVID-19 vaccines to children.
(15) comments
When I see a picture of Notley its like I can almost smell cigarettes through my computer screen.
"You're not a news source," Alldritt said.
Well, considering that this reporter, along with some of his colleagues, has routinely parroted the ludicrous verbiage of the radical gender cult, perhaps Alddritt has a point. So long as the Western Standard continues to insult the intelligence of its readers by referring to so-called "trans women" without even qualifying its usage by scare quotes and simultaneously insist upon brutalising the English language (and objective reality) by opting for "preferred pronouns," this publication cannot be said to be a reputable news source.
She exposes her corrupt behavior, then tries to hide under a rock as if it never happened just like the roach she is.
They're going to have trouble getting any message out when Pierre ends the Media Subsidies.
Can't wait![thumbup]
Leather faced Singh/ Trudeau infected fascist communist terrorist
I'm continually amazed how people in politics are becoming so immature. It seems like this issue is getting worse especially since the pandemic given the advent of modern Zoom - where politicians can avoid scrutiny in a whole new way.....
Reminds of the "kid with the ball".
This kid, who isn't a good player, or sport, gets beaten fair 'n' square according to the rules of the game. This kid then calls it quits early (as he's gettin beat) then goes home with the ball (ending it for everyone else). He then complains to his mom that the other kids were so mean to him and called him names and....
We call that kid a suck and these coddled kids, in the absence of real parenting, grow-up with this mental health pathology and often enter into politics. Though not all politicians are sucks, there is a boat-load of sucks nowadays and it appears the NDP has a whole bunch of them in their ranks.
Sounds like it's their prerogative and doesn't look good on them from any angle. It's a microcosm of their 'campaign', they really have nothing to offer Albertans so this is what we get.
Communists and Fascists (no real difference - their end game is the same) hate Free Speech and the Rule of Law.
II the NDP wins the May 2023 provincial election, one can bet that WS will be banned from the press gallery. Just like Rebel News and The Counter Signal have been banned from the (federal) Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa.
Rather amusing comments from the NDP rep. When WS does provide a synopsis of the NDP position, as per the NDP press release, they take a lot of flak here. They ARE doing exactly what they are supposed to do and reporting what the NDP has released. Ironically from my read of it they probably have lost a few customers for doing that too. Now, when it comes to OPINION pieces, if the WS starts towing the MSM line then, yeah, I'd be looking for the door.
Spread this far and wide.
The Western Standard is currently a press gallery member at the Alberta Legislature - and the official opposition disavows them. That is a very bad look.
This stupid leather faced hag has cost Alberta a lot of prosperity when as premiere she was against oil and gas and pushed socialism and communism as well as putting in a socialist healthcare system which caused unsaid damage to peoples lives with stupid healthcare lockdowns and costing Alberta a lot of lives which were unnecessary.
They are afraid of their jobs and their salaries and I hope their freedom, and should be of the backlash when it comes
She doesn’t like the truth.
