Notley, Redford and Stelmach claim Smith's immigration referendum questions 'threaten Alberta's continued prosperity'

EDMONTON — Former Alberta premiers Rachel Notley, Alison Redford and Ed Stelmach are urging Albertans to reject the five immigration-related questions on Alberta's upcoming referendum, arguing that they target immigrants and threaten Alberta's future success."Questions one through five on this fall’s referendum ballot, if passed, are a clear and present threat to Alberta’s continued prosperity," reads an op-ed article submitted by the trio to the Calgary Herald and published on Wednesday."Although there are reasonable debates to be had on immigration policy, this is not the right forum. These five propositions take complex policy issues and confound them into confusing, contradictory questions that are hard to decipher.".Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP are holding a referendum on Oct. 19 featuring 10 questions, including five related to immigration policies.The first immigration question asks whether Albertans want the UCP to advocate for greater provincial control over immigration to reduce immigration levels and prioritize highly skilled economic migrants to fill gaps in Alberta's workforce.Questions two through four focus on restricting temporary residents' access to publicly funded education, health care and social support programs. The fifth question asks whether the UCP should pass a law requiring individuals to show proof of citizenship before voting in Alberta elections."The key risk we all wish to highlight is that if the measures are adopted, each could have harmful and unintended effects," the article reads. "Mainly, Alberta will immediately be perceived as a less attractive place for precisely the talent we already need.".Smith's government has argued that the proposed immigration policies are necessary because high immigration levels under former prime minister Justin Trudeau brought temporary residents into Alberta faster than the province's public systems and services could accommodate them.The trio of former premiers challenged the UCP's claims, citing a recent Calgary Chamber of Commerce report that found immigrants paid more than $4.1 billion in income tax in 2026, with those under 40 contributing a net amount just under $1 billion after accounting for select publicly funded programs.They also pointed to immigrants' role in Alberta's economy, including filling labour market gaps and owning 65% of small and medium-sized businesses in the food and business sectors.The UCP maintains that it is not trying to end immigration but wants policies to focus on immigrants who fill gaps in Alberta's economy while ensuring Albertans have access to entry-level jobs.Alberta Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow told the Western Standard in September that the UCP government recognizes the role temporary foreign workers play in sectors such as agriculture, but that greater priority needs to be placed on highly skilled economic immigrants."Why would the best and brightest workers and students move to Alberta if we intend to charge them more for the same basic services they are already paying for through taxes on their earnings?" the article reads."Even the rhetoric around the referendum questions may have already damaged Alberta’s reputation by creating the regrettable and false impression that Alberta is becoming a hostile place for newcomers.".The former premiers called on Albertans to vote "No" on all five immigration questions, arguing that the UCP government should instead focus on attracting the talent Alberta needs through improved policymaking and more constructive collaboration with industries, other provinces and the federal government."As you make up your mind on if and how you intend to vote on the immigration questions, please consider the economic harm approving these measures could have on Alberta’s economy," the article reads. "If they are adopted, it could take generations to undo the damage."The article also invokes the emotional debate surrounding the referendum questions, reminding readers that many Albertans have immigrants somewhere in their family trees."Folks still choose Alberta because its long-standing promise to migrants has consistently been that your success here is dictated by how hard you work and your commitment to the province (and, yes, to Canada, too), and not by how you look, how you worship, where you came from or when you came," the article reads."In turn, our industries and economy have grown leaps and bounds with the arrival of people from around the world who chose Alberta to work, open businesses, innovate and grow their families — enriching Alberta socially and economically."