Alberta

Notley, Redford and Stelmach claim Smith's immigration referendum questions 'threaten Alberta's continued prosperity'

An AI-generated image of former Alberta premiers Rachel Notley, Alison Redford and Ed Stelmach advocating for Albertans to oppose the immigration questions on Alberta's upcoming referendum.
An AI-generated image of former Alberta premiers Rachel Notley, Alison Redford and Ed Stelmach advocating for Albertans to oppose the immigration questions on Alberta's upcoming referendum. ChatGPT
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Abpoli
Rachel Notley
Ed Stelmach
Alison Redford
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta immigration referendum
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