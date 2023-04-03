Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley says "real leaders" speak to the media to show that they have accountability.

"Leaders who have nothing to hide, do not run from the media," Notley said in a video released on Twitter on Sunday.

jokeco68
jokeco68

The most amazing part of communists is that their wonderful system of governance is so good that it doesn't have to answer any questions.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

legacy media are controlled by the liars...why would anyone believe them...

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember Nutley IS Trudeau

Nutley IS Singh

Free Canada
Free Canada

I can’t wait to see the leadership debates. Smith will dominate Notley. Last election NDP got 32%’of the vote and UCP was 55%. UCP dropped during the virus event. Jason lost the rural voters by listening to Hinshaw. But, Smith won back all the rural voters by firing Hinshaw. Now, I would say the UCP is back to near 55%. The poles that say UCP and NDP are close is likely false. NDP does not want people to know UCP is way ahead as people will give up and not vote. If the NDP were to win this provincial election, I would say we have ballot funny business. I know in the Civic election I was shocked to see my ballot was counted by a machine. I do not accept ballot machines of any kind. We need old fashion ballot counting. It’s been working for 100 years. Automation does not work with elections, it is not transparent.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I consider it a badge of honor that the NDP doesn’t like what WS reports. If you were nothing but a mouthpiece for the NDP, like the North American MSM, I would quit subscribing as I’ve done with my MSM subscriptions. You’re obviously on the right path so keep up the good work.

guest714
guest714

Well why does she support Trudeau he runs from everything the guy is the biggest coward in Canada. Rachael wrinkle face notly get back in as premiere I’ll be done with anything government. That troll Rachael was the worst thing that ever happened in Alberta she came pretty close to destroying Alberta forever she get back I. It’s over with

retiredpop
retiredpop

Haha, Notley thinking she is a real leader is pretty funny. She's just a lackey for her boss Jagmeet Singh and the WEF.

