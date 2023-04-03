Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley says "real leaders" speak to the media to show that they have accountability.
"Leaders who have nothing to hide, do not run from the media," Notley said in a video released on Twitter on Sunday.
Leaders who have nothing to hide, don't run from the media. pic.twitter.com/9rK37ugg3U— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 2, 2023
"And quite frankly, even leaders who have made mistakes ultimately demonstrate the strength of their leadership by showing accountability and being with the people who they are seeking the support from."
Notley then took a political swing and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
"I think that Daniel Smith demonstrated that she neither has the strength of leadership to show accountability and that she has also got something to hide."
READ MORE: Notley says there must be a judicial review of Smith's "interference" in ongoing criminal cases
Notley called for a judicial review recently after she claimed Smith interfered in the justice system.
"The premier does not have unfettered control of our justice system. Not in a Canadian democracy," Notley said on Twitter.
Smith said again on Wednesday she has no knowledge of anyone in her office contacting the Crown's office over charges laid after the Coutts Freedom Convoy blockade.
On Sunday, Notley claimed "real leaders" do not run from media. However, using a line culled from every Mafia movie, the Alberta NDP said it's "nothing personal" before it cut off electronic communications with the Western Standard (WS) for writing "hit pieces" — despite the fact WS is an accredited member of the press gallery.
Benjamin Alldritt, from the Official Opposition Caucus, said the WS — which he claims is "not a news source" — put his people at risk when writing about the NDP.
"I take the safety of my people very seriously and your employer is compromising that," Alldritt said via text after the Western Standard contacted him to apologize for its part in a heated hallway discussion where a WS reporter and Alldritt went toe-to-toe.
According to Alldritt, WS "hit piece" stories caused the Alberta NDP to receive death threats via email.
The Western Standard asked him to produce the emails but then entered into a conversation where Alldritt offered unsolicited career advice to a WS reporter.
According to Alldritt, the Western Standard's Alberta Legislature reporter should take a "good look" at the company he works for.
"You're not a news source," Alldritt said.
The reporter explained journalists need to show both sides of a story, but Alldritt will make it difficult to do if reporters no longer receive correspondence.
The last press release received from Alldritt was February 5. His last email to the WS was on February 28.
Alldritt explained via a text the snub is "nothing personal," before he then stated he can send media email releases from the NDP to whomever he likes.
"I have control issues," Alldritt admitted at a previous media conference.
The WS asked if press conferences were off-limits and Alldritt said no, the WS can still attend. However, without the dial-in numbers and passcodes, that will be extraordinarily difficult to accomplish because the times of the press conferences are within those emails.
The Western Standard is currently a press gallery member at the Alberta Legislature, but Alldritt also refuses to let its reporters hold the mic while in press conferences with Notley after a WS reporter asked if the former premier was a doctor, and why she continued to promote COVID-19 vaccines to children.
The most amazing part of communists is that their wonderful system of governance is so good that it doesn't have to answer any questions.
legacy media are controlled by the liars...why would anyone believe them...
Remember Nutley IS Trudeau
Nutley IS Singh
I can’t wait to see the leadership debates. Smith will dominate Notley. Last election NDP got 32%’of the vote and UCP was 55%. UCP dropped during the virus event. Jason lost the rural voters by listening to Hinshaw. But, Smith won back all the rural voters by firing Hinshaw. Now, I would say the UCP is back to near 55%. The poles that say UCP and NDP are close is likely false. NDP does not want people to know UCP is way ahead as people will give up and not vote. If the NDP were to win this provincial election, I would say we have ballot funny business. I know in the Civic election I was shocked to see my ballot was counted by a machine. I do not accept ballot machines of any kind. We need old fashion ballot counting. It’s been working for 100 years. Automation does not work with elections, it is not transparent.
I consider it a badge of honor that the NDP doesn’t like what WS reports. If you were nothing but a mouthpiece for the NDP, like the North American MSM, I would quit subscribing as I’ve done with my MSM subscriptions. You’re obviously on the right path so keep up the good work.
Well why does she support Trudeau he runs from everything the guy is the biggest coward in Canada. Rachael wrinkle face notly get back in as premiere I’ll be done with anything government. That troll Rachael was the worst thing that ever happened in Alberta she came pretty close to destroying Alberta forever she get back I. It’s over with
Haha, Notley thinking she is a real leader is pretty funny. She's just a lackey for her boss Jagmeet Singh and the WEF.
