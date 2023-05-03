Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley told reporters on Wednesday that UCP leader Danielle Smith can't be trusted and "she's unpredictable."
On Wednesday morning, Smith joined Shaye Ganam on the radio on Edmonton’s 630 CHED and QR77 Calgary.
"She's reckless, and she's unpredictable," Notley said.
Notley was asked what she thought about Smith's refusal to talk about Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski's case on the radio.
Pawlowski has been found guilty of mischief, wilfully damaging and destroying essential infrastructure, and breaching a release order at the Coutts Border Blockade.
“This decision focuses on whether the Crown has proved beyond a reasonable doubt the actus reus (the guilty action) and mens rea (the guilty mind) to the offences with which Mr. Pawlowski is charged,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Gordon Krinke in a Tuesday hearing.
Radio host Ganam asked Smith what her reaction was to him being found guilty of the charges.
"I said I'm not going to comment on the matter. I don't comment on individual cases. So the matter is still ongoing and under review. So just remember that," Smith told Ganam.
Ganam then replied: "It's not ongoing. He's been convicted. What's still ongoing?"
"As you know, I've never commented publicly on ongoing cases individual cases," Smith said.
In March, Notley called for a judicial review after she claimed Smith interfered in the justice system.
The Alberta NDP also released a leaked video where Smith chats with Pawlowski about his case.
"Albertans were shown a video which it contained deeply, deeply disturbing elements," Notley said.
"In particular, what we saw was the premier of Alberta engaged in an 11-minute conversation with someone on the eve of their trial, where they were about to be tried for two criminal charges relating to their participation and a blockade, which char have caused almost a billion dollars of economic loss to people in this province."
Smith continues the stance of no comment.
"A policy of not speaking publicly on matters before the courts, except when she's talking to the person who's before the courts, about how she interfered before the courts is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard," Notley said on Wednesday.
"There's a lot of ridiculous but the fact of the matter is, is the matter is before the courts as far as it relates to particular components of the charges, but the video where she promised him that he would speak to the chief prosecutor who by the way, is a prosecutor about tactics that were being too aggressively used in her mind around his case is a clear demonstration of her interfering with the administration of justice."
Notley then claimed Smith is showing Albertans that she doesn't understand basic law.
"Those principles, she cannot be relied on. She's reckless, and she's unpredictable. And this is a clear example. And quite frankly, it was wrong for her to refuse to speak," Notley said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(6) comments
Notley says what she is, not what Smith is.
You know your articles sound like you are on Niklaus side. And they won't even talk to you. Hehehe you need to also twist that the author phone call was instigated by a competitor in politics. You think he's had an axe to grind? Notley is pushing a false narrative again, an it sounds like you are encouraging and supporting her. You gone would?
Notley is at the point of saying anything now...mostly not true...NEVER NDP
Also, this article is something I’d expect to see on CBC.
On the topic of wreckless, never forget this slimy, incompetent hypocrite was fine with letting Fort Mac burn to the ground unless firefighters that wanted to help were union members
Like all spineless conservatives, Smith will now publicly throw Pawlowski under the bus as the left demands her to. She will pretend she never supported the truckers, or the freedom movement, and will have another press conference with 8 Sikhs standing behind her in Calgary talking about muh economy. This is why the right never wins anything anymore. The left never decry antifa or church burnings or anything else, yet establishment conservatives live constantly in fear of the media saying anything bad about them. Cowards don't deserve victory, yet hopefully for our sake, cowardly Smith wins this one.
