Notley says Smith is reckless

 Image By Arthur C. Green

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley told reporters on Wednesday that UCP leader Danielle Smith can't be trusted and "she's unpredictable."

On Wednesday morning, Smith joined Shaye Ganam on the radio on Edmonton’s 630 CHED and QR77 Calgary.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Raz
Raz

Notley says what she is, not what Smith is.

tim2
tim2

You know your articles sound like you are on Niklaus side. And they won't even talk to you. Hehehe you need to also twist that the author phone call was instigated by a competitor in politics. You think he's had an axe to grind? Notley is pushing a false narrative again, an it sounds like you are encouraging and supporting her. You gone would?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Notley is at the point of saying anything now...mostly not true...NEVER NDP

fpenner
fpenner

Also, this article is something I’d expect to see on CBC.

fpenner
fpenner

On the topic of wreckless, never forget this slimy, incompetent hypocrite was fine with letting Fort Mac burn to the ground unless firefighters that wanted to help were union members

dieraci13
dieraci13

Like all spineless conservatives, Smith will now publicly throw Pawlowski under the bus as the left demands her to. She will pretend she never supported the truckers, or the freedom movement, and will have another press conference with 8 Sikhs standing behind her in Calgary talking about muh economy. This is why the right never wins anything anymore. The left never decry antifa or church burnings or anything else, yet establishment conservatives live constantly in fear of the media saying anything bad about them. Cowards don't deserve victory, yet hopefully for our sake, cowardly Smith wins this one.

