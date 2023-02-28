Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

NDP leader Rachel Notley says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Budget 2023 should be her last one.

On Tuesday, Notley told media after the budget that Smith can't be trusted.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(14) comments

Illusion
Illusion

Hopefully, rural AB and the saner half of Calgary saves us from the horror show of an NDP budget next year. It upsets me greatly that Notley even has a sliver of a chance of forming a majority in three months let alone her being within striking distance.

retiredpop
retiredpop

More meaningless drivel from the washed up old hag.

Free Canada
Free Canada

If Edmonton votes for this Hagg again, I will have zero respect for that city. But, I am hopeful Edmonton will wake up. In 2019 Edmonton voted out several Liberal MP's. This helped take away Trudeau's majority. Please Edmonton, stop listing to the MSM and use the good common sense that god have you.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"It hides Daniel Smith's worst ideas while sidelining the real priorities of Alberta. Families"

Since when did commies start caring about families. I thought it was in their mission statement to "break up the nuclear family. Hmmmmm I must not have gotten the memo.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

More envy politics and rhetoric from the socialist Cruella Deville.

RegSott
RegSott

Well, Notley would know about hiding huge deficits until after election time

G K
G K

Not likely leatherface...

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Hey, hey, hey, GK.

Personal attacks are generally frowned upon.... ....except in this leathery case.

john.lankers
john.lankers

What a vile woman, disgusting!

northrungrader
northrungrader

I can't remember, was the Grande Prairie Hospital under the Notley/Singh government? I don't even know if it's fully open yet, and I worked closeby for 5 years. No Hospital project will be completed on budget or on time for a long time. Ask your bosses, boss, Justin Trudeau if you can build a hospital in Alberta, before you start spouting off.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Hopefully nutley had all the poison vaxxx shots and 2 boosters so she will be done soon.

What a pathetic parasite. Grant Notley is turning in his grave as he watches this thing.

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

"No electricity rebate just as you're turning on the AC." That about sums up the lefts rebuttal to the budget, basically a meaningless soundbite. They better do better than that or I can see their base turning into a soggy fruitcake.

BCGray
BCGray

Notley is now starting to physically look exactly as she is in personality. Scragey wizened old lady

