NDP leader Rachel Notley says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Budget 2023 should be her last one.
On Tuesday, Notley told media after the budget that Smith can't be trusted.
"Danielle Smith's first budget could very well be her last one. Think about that," Notley said.
"This could be the last budget where Albertans have to worry about health, whether their government cares about it. This could be the last budget that puts corporate profits ahead of working families in this budget, where Albertans have to wonder how many different ways in which their government is trying to fool them through the budget itself."
Notley then claimed the UCP is using the budget to buy votes from Albertan voters.
"Let's be clear. This is a fraudulent budget designed to buy votes ahead of the election, and then spring the costs on Albertans. After the polls have closed," Notley said.
"It hides Daniel Smith's worst ideas while sidelining the real priorities of Alberta. Families. The government's forecast for GDP growth and employment growth are much higher than any private sector forecaster and some are more than double."
Notley then claimed that it looks like Smith and the UCP just pulled rosy numbers out of the air for Budget 2023.
"For many Alberta families this budget is actually a plan for the most expensive summer ever," Notley said.
"This Smith budget lacks any vision as well for our future. Her scheme to give away billions of dollars to oil companies to clean up their liabilities is given as our risky plans to gamble seniors pensions."
Notley said she believes Budget 2023 forecasts "fake projections, hidden plans, rising costs, and underfunding what matters most to Albertans."
"That's why Danielle's first budget must also be her last one," Notley said.
"The Smith budget won't increase access to healthcare and it won't help keep Albertans out of the hospital. And speaking of hospitals, I was deeply disappointed to see there won't be shovels in the ground for the South Edmonton hospital or the Red Deer Regional Hospital next year."
Notley then said if this was an Alberta NDP budget, construction on those new hospitals would be well underway and the NDP would be planning for their grand openings.
"We'll also be funding medications instead of cutting them," Notley said.
"Danielle's budget plans for the most expensive summer ever for Alberta families. No more $100 affordability checks you'll also have to pay the full gas tax. No electricity rebate just as you're turning on the AC."
