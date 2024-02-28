Alberta

Notley, Smith spar over income taxes in first Question Period of spring sitting

Rachel Notley and Danielle Smith
Rachel Notley and Danielle Smith Courtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta
Loading content, please wait...
Debt
Tax Cuts
Rachel Notley
Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Alberta United Conservative Party
Income Taxes
Question Period
Promise
Mandate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news