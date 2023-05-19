Notley poses with baby
Image By: Arthur C. Green

It was a baby-kissing, hug-giving, and hand-shaking rally for Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley in Edmonton.

On Friday, a cheering crowd in orange chanted, "Rachel, Rachel, Rachel," as the leader took the stage to address NDP supporters.

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Some people just can't get enough pain in their lives . . . every NDP Regime in Canada has been a dismal failure . . . .

Rachel is to the Left of Vlad Putin . . . remember these are the products of Unionized Public Education!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I think the UCP should reward Edmontonians with a 25% cut in civil service jobs, and a 15% cut in salaries.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I tried to watch the leaders debate last night, but Jagmeet wasn't there, just Rachel. Watching her speak is as bad as watching justin regurgitate his talk points word salad.

Report Add Reply
guest46
guest46

If these commie loving socialists win again, God help Alberta and anyone here hoping hard work will get you and your family a better future! The only people that prosper under socialist rule are unionists, govt workers and those on the dole. Until the system crashes because there aren't enough true taxpayers left.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Not a peep about her dismal record. Family farm police, carbon tax, cut our inexpensive rich anthracite coal power generation, high power bills, many billions in debt, bond downgrade, child sexual grooming agenda....

Report Add Reply

