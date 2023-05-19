It was a baby-kissing, hug-giving, and hand-shaking rally for Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley in Edmonton.
On Friday, a cheering crowd in orange chanted, "Rachel, Rachel, Rachel," as the leader took the stage to address NDP supporters.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley arrives at a rally in Edmonton. @WSOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/jXMB1Ofghm— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 19, 2023
People were packed to the rafters and on the stairs behind Notley. In the front row, people with disabilities were offered a seat.
"Edmonton, how are you doing this morning," Notley asked the crowd as they yelled.
"So many people, wow."
Notley then told the crowd after Thursday's debate she is "wide awake and ready to win this thing" referring to the upcoming provincial election.
She then mentioned her same speaking points from the debate; healthcare, affordability, and how she wants to lead the province at age 59.
"My friends, I've said it before and I'll say it again. This election really does come down to who you trust to lead us into the future and deliver on what matters to you," Notley said.
"So if you want better healthcare, join us. If you want a better quality of life, lower utilities and insurance costs. Your pension protected, all within Canada's lowest tax province, join us."
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley pauses her speech for a moment for hugs and photos in Edmonton @WSOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/4Qdy0ftC9n— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 19, 2023
Notley then told the crowd again, "If you want better leadership, someone you can trust to grow our economy, champion our energy sector and always work for you, go out and vote Alberta NDP."
During the speech from Notley, she paused for a moment and took a quick jaunt around the room to shake hands, give hugs, take selfies and kiss babies.
"As long as we stand together we can and we will win this thing," Notley said.
The WS was not allowed to ask Notley questions after the rally, although Notley answered questions on Thursday from the WS.
"That was in a scrum," an NDP staffer told the WS.
The Western Standard is currently a press gallery member at the Alberta Legislature,
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Some people just can't get enough pain in their lives . . . every NDP Regime in Canada has been a dismal failure . . . .
Rachel is to the Left of Vlad Putin . . . remember these are the products of Unionized Public Education!
I think the UCP should reward Edmontonians with a 25% cut in civil service jobs, and a 15% cut in salaries.
I tried to watch the leaders debate last night, but Jagmeet wasn't there, just Rachel. Watching her speak is as bad as watching justin regurgitate his talk points word salad.
If these commie loving socialists win again, God help Alberta and anyone here hoping hard work will get you and your family a better future! The only people that prosper under socialist rule are unionists, govt workers and those on the dole. Until the system crashes because there aren't enough true taxpayers left.
Not a peep about her dismal record. Family farm police, carbon tax, cut our inexpensive rich anthracite coal power generation, high power bills, many billions in debt, bond downgrade, child sexual grooming agenda....
