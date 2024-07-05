Notley’s former chief of staff leaves Alberta NDP

Former Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s former chief of staff Jeremy Nolais will no longer be working for the party. Nolais said Thursday was his last day with the Alberta NDP. “I have had an incredible nine years working in the Rachel Notley Government, serving as Chief of Staff to the Official Opposition for an entire term and, of course, volunteering actively in the recent leadership contest,” tweeted Nolais on Thursday. .He thanked NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and his team for their professionalism during this transition period and congratulated him on his victory. While he has worked with many amazing people over the years, he said he wants to thank Notley and his former colleagues David Eggen, Kathleen Ganley, Brian Topp, Nathan Rotman, and Cheryl Oates. Nolais pointed out all of these people “had what I’m sure was the painstaking task of being my boss at one point or another.”“I have learned so much from each of these incredible leaders since joining the Alberta NDP in 2015,” he said. “With the leadership contest behind us, I look forward to watching closely and volunteering wherever possible to ensure the Alberta NDP forms government and continues to build a party that is ready to govern this incredible place we call home for generations to come.”Nolais said in March Nenshi gave a lousy endorsement to the Alberta NDP in the last election. READ MORE: Ganley’s campaign manager says Nenshi too tepid for Alberta NDP leadership“Kathleen Ganley and thousands of other New Democrats knocked on doors eight to 10 hours a day running to the 2023 election,” he said. “There was no room for ‘tepid’ — not with so much at stake.”