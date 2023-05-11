NDP leder Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

The Alberta NDP scrubbed its website of any listing of their provincial executive after the United Conservative Party released a letter questioning the NDP’s relationship with provincial union bosses, and their ongoing election activity.

Screenshot of NDP document

The executive list at www.albertandp.ca/ has been taken down and re-directed to the NDP homepage. 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(6) comments

G K
G K

Unions protect the weak and the useless. AFL President Gil McGowan is a complete clown.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Looks like the NDP is a family run political party by husband and wife.

northrungrader
northrungrader

It's time for Right to Work Legislation in Alberta. The Unions are as corrupt as the NDP, it's time to flush both.

private property
private property

Union leadership tends to be a cult.

WE need optional union membership in Canada.

Trudeau said he is pro-choice after all-lol

retiredpop
retiredpop

Big Deal! They are still members of the executive but are now hidden. Unions should not be allowed to be on any political party executive.

guest50
guest50

Let's keep it simple. Let's just scrub the NDP from consideration on our ballots when we vote.

