The Alberta NDP scrubbed its website of any listing of their provincial executive after the United Conservative Party released a letter questioning the NDP’s relationship with provincial union bosses, and their ongoing election activity.
The executive list at www.albertandp.ca/ has been taken down and re-directed to the NDP homepage.
“We suspect the NDP is hiding their provincial executive because their executive is stacked with union officials affiliated with third party advertisers,” said Dustin van Vugt, executive director of the United Conservative Party.
“It is odd that they would choose to hide this information from the public.”
On Wednesday, the UCP released a letter it sent to Elections Alberta regarding possible violations of the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act.
The United Conservative Party is calling for investigation into the Alberta NDP's dealings with provincial union bosses.
The letter questions Rachel Notley and the Alberta New Democratic Party's (NDP) relationship with provincial union bosses, and its ongoing election activity.
"The law is clear that affiliated third parties are prohibited from undertaking advertising to benefit the NDP or any other party, but evidence shows this is happening right now in Alberta," said van Vugt.
"These two union organizations are spending tremendous amounts of money to promote Rachel Notley and the NDP without disclosing their donors, and the leadership of these unions hold dual roles with the unions they work for and the NDP, which we believe is an egregious conflict of interest that violates the law."
The UCP said it is "eager" to work with Elections Alberta to help with their review and investigation.
A follow up letter was also sent.
"We are concerned no action appears to have been taken by Elections Alberta. The harm being caused by these illegal activities is irreparable and they must be immediately addressed," Van Vugt said.
"We also note the CBC recently published a news article with comments from the Alberta Federation of Labour(AFL) and the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA).
"The comments from AFL President Gil McGowan are particularly alarming. Mr. McGowan suggests the NDP-affiliated AFL is running an ad campaign that it is paying for through 'existing funds.' Put another way, the AFL seeks to run an advertising campaign that benefits Rachel Notley and the Alberta NDP without disclosing the source of the contributions that will pay for it," Van Vugt said.
"This is clearly contrary to the spirit of the law and should be prohibited."
Unions protect the weak and the useless. AFL President Gil McGowan is a complete clown.
Looks like the NDP is a family run political party by husband and wife.
It's time for Right to Work Legislation in Alberta. The Unions are as corrupt as the NDP, it's time to flush both.
Union leadership tends to be a cult.
WE need optional union membership in Canada.
Trudeau said he is pro-choice after all-lol
Big Deal! They are still members of the executive but are now hidden. Unions should not be allowed to be on any political party executive.
Let's keep it simple. Let's just scrub the NDP from consideration on our ballots when we vote.
