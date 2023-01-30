The Halton District School Board (HDSB) is getting roasted on social media again, this time for reconsidering its “spirit days” in an attempt to create “truly inclusive” spaces.
Spirit days, as detailed by the district’s Maple Grove Public School, include anything from “awesome socks” days to Halloween costume days, hat days, and more.
“In hearing from families, spirit days can be time consuming and challenging for many reasons. With the goal of creating truly inclusive spaces, there are additional reasons to reconsider the place of spirit days in a school year cycle,” reads a HDSB memo to staff.
The board — which rose to international fame when a teacher within its district wore comically large prosthetic breasts — raised a plethora of concerns regarding spirit days going forward.
For example, it cautions against using days that start with the word “crazy,” due to the “ableist” nature of the word.
The board also highlights “red & white” days — the Canada flag colours — as problematic, as it may be a reminder of “ongoing settler colonialism."
Hair days supposedly create exclusion and provide opportunity for cultural appropriation and stereotyping.
Twin days also create exclusion, according to the board, as it creates “hyper-awareness of difference.”
Students with "sensory sensitivities," students who are "non-neurotypical," and students with anxiety are also factored into the board’s call to reconsider spirit days.
“Some students just don't want to participate and feel stigmatized for not doing so,” it reads.
“Some students will experience discrimination, racism, and or exclusion.”
Any perfectly well-adjusted kid in any elaborate behaviour-control regime will naturally incline toward rebelliousness and rule-breaking. Halton kids are being left little choice but to rebel against bogus bourgeois "inclusiveness". I wish them luck. https://t.co/hgfZijJgYi
(2) comments
This is CRAZY and STUPID.
You fools are the laughing stock of Canada.
The stupidity going on in Halton is a clear indication there must be pathetic pedo satanists on the school board.
How else would this sick disturbed stupidity happen?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.