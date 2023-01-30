HDSB
Left courtesy Halton District School Board. Right courtesy Kayla Lemieux.

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) is getting roasted on social media again, this time for reconsidering its “spirit days” in an attempt to create “truly inclusive” spaces.

Spirit days, as detailed by the district’s Maple Grove Public School, include anything from “awesome socks” days to Halloween costume days, hat days, and more.

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This is CRAZY and STUPID.

You fools are the laughing stock of Canada.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The stupidity going on in Halton is a clear indication there must be pathetic pedo satanists on the school board.

How else would this sick disturbed stupidity happen?

Report Add Reply

