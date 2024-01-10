Alberta

Nursing union condemns AHS plan to cut overtime, staffing by 10%

Crowded hospital
Crowded hospital Courtesy Chris Ensing/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Healthcare System
Alberta Government
Alberta Health Services
Overtime
Heather Smith
United Nurses Of Alberta
Health Outcomes
Staffing
David Harrigan
Michael Lam

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news