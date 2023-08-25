Northwest Territories (NWT) Premier Caroline Cochrane has a message for possible looters who may be breaking into people's homes while they're evacuated.
"You're disgusting," Cochrane said after being asked about reports of possible looting.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
On Friday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Premier Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories visited Calgary's centre for wildfire evacuees. The press conference was delayed for a half hour as Cochrane took the time to speak with people evacuated.
During the press conference, the media asked about looters after there were reports from some residents that things had been taken from their homes.
"It's really inappropriate, unheartening and disgusting for people," Cochrane said to do this.
"I can't say how much that hurts me. It's inappropriate."
The RCMP in the NWT told the Western Standard on Friday at 1:30 p.m. that there have been no reported break-and-enters.
The detachment said officers are now posted to the Department of Infrastructure checkpoints near Enterprise and Yellowknife. The RCMP officers will be assisting in maintaining the checkpoints and keeping the peace.
In Yellowknife, the RCMP said it continues to have low call volumes and there have been no confirmed reports of break-and-enters. The RCMP said officers continue to patrol Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.
Cochrane said 68% of the NWT population has been evacuated and told possible looters, "This is not the time to prey on people."
"It's never the time, but do not do this."
The RCMP said there were no calls for service in Hay River on Thursday night, adding officers are patrolling the town.
RCMP from other detachments/units will be sent to Hay River to assist at the Enterprise checkpoint to ensure the Hay River Detachment has sufficient officers to continue patrols and respond to calls for service.
In Fort Smith, the RCMP said a planned patrol of the community on Thursday did not occur due to reduced visibility from smoke.
The RCMP said its aircraft was unable to fly as a result of these conditions.
"A planned flight there this morning has been delayed due to similar conditions. If conditions improve, officers will attend the community later today," the RCMP said.
The NWT premier had one last message to possible looters before the press conference ended.
"If this is what you're doing as a resident, it is totally inappropriate. And you need to look at yourself in the mirror," Cochrane said.
(3) comments
If things are missing from an evacuated community, maybe it's not the public searching. Never forget what happened in Fort McMurray and High River.
There is always a cause to a effect. Who started the wildfires to promote climate change?
Why not call out the WEF operatives who lit the fire?
