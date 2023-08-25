Northwest Territories (NWT) Premier Caroline Cochrane

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

Northwest Territories (NWT) Premier Caroline Cochrane has a message for possible looters who may be breaking into people's homes while they're evacuated.

"You're disgusting," Cochrane said after being asked about reports of possible looting.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

If things are missing from an evacuated community, maybe it's not the public searching. Never forget what happened in Fort McMurray and High River.

Taz
Taz

There is always a cause to a effect. Who started the wildfires to promote climate change?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why not call out the WEF operatives who lit the fire?

