Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri, self-described Mayor of Flavourtown, was in Calgary filming his signature show.

 Image courtesy of Food Network

He’s known as the Mayor of Flavourtown and the custodian of low pretense, good eats.

Now you can add Calgary to the list of Guy Fieri’s presiding municipalities.

Guy Fieri in Calgary

Guy Fieri was in Calgary.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.