Oil boom and bust: Smith's approval rating rebounds and Eby's tanks following pipeline proposal

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and B.C. Premier David Eby felt differing aftershocks in July following Alberta's progression towards a West Coast pipeline, as Smith rebounds from her record-low approval rating and Eby continues to plummet. Angus Reid Institute polling results published on Thursday showed Smith's approval rating jumped seven percentage points in July to 46% among Alberta respondents, as the premier regrouped after the lowest approval rating of her tenure in June, at 39%, receiving a bump across the political spectrum. Alberta's premier has staked significant political capital on a decade-long quest by multiple premiers to reach an agreement with the federal government to build a pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast. Smith took steps towards accomplishing the mission on July 2, as the UCP government submitted a pipeline pipeline to the federal Major Projects Office, though it has yet to receive official federal approval. Despite the steps forward, some Albertans expressed frustration with Smith and her concessions during negotiations with Ottawa, including the carbon tax remaining in place and her government's reversion to a southern route after the federal government opted not to repeal the northern tanker ban..Though an Angus Reid poll released following the pipeline announcement said 63% of British Columbian respondents backed the proposed pipeline, Eby did not see the same approval bump in Jule as Smith did, as his rating tanked four percentage points to 27% among respondents.Eby's drop coincides with an 11-percentage-point spike in undecided respondents to 19%, though his disapproval rating improved by 7 percentage points to 54%. B.C.'s premier fought throughout Alberta's negotiations with Ottawa, as Eby sought to keep the northern tanker ban in place and complained that Alberta was receiving what he believed was a reward meant to calm the independence movement and rebellion against Ottawa.His advocacy failed to win over many voters, though, as his approval sat at 24% among respondents who support the proposed pipeline, and 43% approval among the 23% of individuals who oppose the project. Eby's 27% approval rating marks his lowest level since taking office in November 2022, and the continuation of his 17-month freefall after topping out at 53% support in March 2025.