Alberta

Oil prices spike on US, UK air strikes on Houthi rebels in Red Sea

Tomahawk cruise missiles were used in the retaliatory attack on the Houthis.
Tomahawk cruise missiles were used in the retaliatory attack on the Houthis.US Navy file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Oil Prices
Oil Exports
War
Us Air Force
Middle East
Yemen
Royal Air Force

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news