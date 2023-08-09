Solar panels and crops

Landowners support the UCP decision to delay renewable energy projects.

A not-for-profit advocacy group with roots in the oil sands is calling on Alberta’s UCP government to reconsider its moratorium on renewable energy approvals or risk billions of dollars in new investment and thousands of jobs.

Edmonton-based Iron and Earth issued a statement on Wednesday that suggests the moratorium effectively shelves 91 projects worth $25 billion and threatens employment prospects for more than 10,000 workers.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(1) comment

Robadam
Robadam

If this group wants to fund unreliable wind and solar power, go ahead. The taxpayers are tired of boondoggles. We need 100% reliable power found in coal, natural gas or nuclear power.

Report Add Reply

