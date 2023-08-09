Yellow iron

Oil sands trucks at Fort McMurray.

 Nigel Hannaford

It’s long been the elephant in the room in the federal government’s war on carbon dioxide, and the justification for emissions caps.

But now a new study has found that emissions from Alberta’s oil sands stayed flat in 2022 despite higher production, providing solid proof industry’s efforts to reduce its emissions footprint is working.

Oil sands production chart

Oil sands production is expected to hit new records after 2030.
Oil sands forecast

CER says oil sands production would have to fall 85% to meet net-zero targets.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Meanwhile Communist China's GHG emissions keep going up with every coal-fired power plant that comes onstream.

Keep buying Made-In-China stuff, folks.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.