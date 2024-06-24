Oilers fans say they are disappointed it lost Game Seven

Edmonton Oilers fans attending the watch party for Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final at the Moss Pit said they were devastated it did not win. While there was hope the Oilers would win, the Florida Panthers proved to be a stronger competitor. It could not pull off a reverse sweep. The Moss Pit was filled with disappointed fans once it lost. Since the loss was so devastating, many fans walked out looking dreary soon after the game ended. Oilers fan Ronan Coleman said he was sad the Oilers lost. “The lineup to get here was horrible,” said Coleman in a Monday interview. “I went through hell and back to be here.” While the Oilers lost the game, Coleman said he thought it would win in overtime. He predicted Oilers player Warren Foegele would score a goal in overtime. Oilers fan Brodie Sleno acknowledged this loss was like having his heart broken for the first time. “It’s unlike I can describe in words,” said Sleno. “I want to cry.” At the moment, Sleno said he wants to curl up on the ground in the fetal position and cry his eyes out. He added he has “been an Oilers fan way too long to be f*cking let down in Game Seven after f*cking coming up from 3-0.” Oilers fan Rutendo Jaricha said this loss made her upset. “I’m very heartbroken,” said Jaricha. “It’s really uplifting too that they were able to have such a great streak.” Jaricha said she thought the Oilers would win the Stanley Cup. This is because it was able to overcome adversity before. The Oilers came up short in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, losing 2-1 to the Panthers. READ MORE: DESTINY DENIED: Oilers fall short in Game 7 dream seriesThe Stanley Cup Final was the stuff of dreams. However, Oilers captain Connor McDavid could not enable his team to overcome 84 years of history by becoming the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to overcome a 3-0 deficit and claim the Stanley Cup. McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it was not the trophy he wanted. That will have to wait until next year.