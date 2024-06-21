OILERS NOTEBOOK: A graduation photo, a lifetime moment, and a request to hockey fans

Ebenezer Youth SK Junior/Senior Youth Pastor William Dmytrow predicted the Edmonton Oilers would win the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 in his high school graduation photo. Six years ago, Dmytrow said he made the prediction the Oilers would win the Stanley Cup and has been unwavering in his belief in it. “As you see, at the beginning of the playoffs, not many believed in me, and especially when we were 0-3, I was simply laughed at,” said Dmytrow in an Instagram post. “But I have always believed!!!” .He said his true dream is to see people at Game Six on Friday at Rogers Place. However, he said it “would be a dream to get free tickets to the game, and if you could make it happen, it would truly make this all so much better.”Dmytrow concluded by encouraging people to spread the word. “Now, I hope the rest of you all believe in the Oilers and that we will bring home the Stanley Cup to where it belongs,” he said. The Oilers believed in itself and won 5-3 in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. READ MORE: REVIVAL: Oilers force Game 6: ‘It’s just hard work’ It was able to win because of some inspiration and a shorthanded goal. It outlasted the Florida Panthers, forcing a 4,000 kilometre flight back to Alberta. ---------Oilers captain Connor McDavid said hockey players “spend your life working to get in a position like this.” “You think that when you’re here there’s going to be some magic feeling or magic,” said McDavid at a Thursday press conference. “You don’t know what to expect.”.To be honest, McDavid said it has been normal. He added being in the Stanley Cup Final has always been part of the Oilers’ plan. McDavid had said he had no fatigue. “We’ve got plenty of time off,” he said. “Two days in between games.” At the moment, he said he is excited to be back in Edmonton. He said he loves playing in front of its fans and in Rogers Place. ----------TSN host Jesse Pollock questioned Canadian hockey fans’ sanity if they were not rooting for the Oilers. “Who cares about which team breaks the curse,” tweeted Pollock on Thursday. “We’re watching the greatest player of our generation will his team back from an 0-3 deficit.”.Pollock pointed out it would be amazing if the Oilers ended up making a comeback and winning. Unless people are Calgary Flames fans, he said they should be backing the Oilers. Focus Web3 builder Ross Macdonald said Panthers player Sam Bennett is Canadian. “Let’s get him a Cup!!” said Macdonald. “Would be cool if Edmonton wins though.”.Canadian sports card content creator Jeremy Lee said he is from Winnipeg and grew up hating the Oilers in the 1980s. “Now I live in Calgary and am a Flames fan and I hate the Oilers from that perspective,” said Lee. “Despite all that, I put the sports card hobby first and McDavid winning is good for the hobby.”