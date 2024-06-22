OILERS NOTEBOOK: A Playboy shoot, more hopeful fans, and Livin’ on a Prayer

Playboy did a photo shoot with Edmonton resident Kait F. to celebrate her after she flashed her breasts at an Oilers game, saying she brings it good luck.Playboy said the Oilers “might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with Kait cheering them on, they’re unstoppable.”“Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club,” tweeted Playboy on Friday..It included a photo of F. in a white tank top and underwear holding up middle fingers and another one of her tying skates. Hooked On Hockey Magazine (HOHM) said F. deserved an award. “Give her the Conn Smythe,” said HOHM..Miami Hurricanes sports writer Timothy Johnson acknowledged F. looked beautiful. “LOVED THE ‘VIDEO’ LOL!!!???” said Johnson.“HUGE FAN OF ‘KAIT’ (and her ‘ASSETS’ LOL)!!!!”.F. said on June 15 she could be the most perfect person in the world and have people hate her for it. READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: Breast flasher says 'f--- you if you don't like it', praise for hospitality, and Nurse’s cousinAt the end of the day, she said she “got drunk and whipped my t--- out at an Oilers game and they went viral.” “F--- you if you don’t like it,” she said. .-----------Edmonton Oilers fans attending the watch party for Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final at the Moss Pit said they think it can win it all. While the Oilers were trailing by three games in the Stanley Cup Final, it has managed to tie it up against the Florida Panthers. Game Seven will be the deciding one, and Oilers fans said they have faith in it. The Moss Pit was packed with happy fans once it won. They were smiling, applauding, and cheering at the top of their lungs. Oilers fan Brandon Guthrie said it is destiny it will win the Stanley Cup. “If we were not going to win tonight, then we were definitely going to win Game Seven,” said Guthrie in a Friday interview. “And that’s why we won tonight.” Guthrie said Oilers captain Connor McDavid is the greatest hockey player ever. While it was losing the Stanley Cup Final, he predicted it will do a reverse sweep. Oilers fan Logan Walsh pointed out it will win because it needs one more victory. “That’s all we need,” said Walsh. “That’s all it is.” Walsh questioned why people would not back it. Since he was born, he said he has been a fan. Oilers fan Mark Ung said it is incredible the Oilers won Game Six. “I actually believed the whole time they were going to do it from Game Three on,” said Ung. “To be watching hockey in almost the middle of July, it’s unbelievable.” At the moment, Ung said he thinks it will win the Stanley Cup. He added he remembers watching it succeed in the 1980s. ----------Oilers fans inside Rogers Place burst out singing Livin’ on a Prayer by Bon Jovi to indicate they had hope in it. “Whoa, we’re halfway there,” said the fans at the Friday event. “Oh oh, livin’ on a prayer.” .The fans called for people to take their hands, as they will make it. They said they were living on a prayer. “Woo!” they said.