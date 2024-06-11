OILERS NOTEBOOK: Breast flasher comes forward, musical acts, and Dave Portnoy rants

They're not real, but they are spectacular.Edmonton resident Kate confirmed she was the woman who flashed her breasts during an Oilers game. Because Kate has received a ton of attention, she said she is “trying to be in the witness relocation program a little bit here.” “It was definitely inspiring,” said Kate in an Monday interview on Spittin’ Chiclets. .Spittin’ Chiclets host Rear Admiral started off by saying the video of her flashing her breasts has gone viral. “People have been talking about it all week,” said Admiral. “And we’ve been able to track this person down believe it or not.” Spittin’ Chiclets host Ryan Whitney asked her if anyone requested she take her top off or was it emotions over the Oilers scoring. She said she was motivated to do it because she had not eaten much and drank a large amount of alcohol. While she did not post the video, Whitney asked who did. “Like you must have been like 'oh s---',” said Whitney. She confirmed a random person had posted the video on Twitter. However, she had it removed. “And I was like OK, it’s gone,” she said. “It came back with a vengeance.” Although people might have expected her breasts to be real, she said they are not. Whitney pointed out she could lead Edmonton to the Stanley Cup. “This seems like something Edmonton could grab a hold of, no pun intended, and ride all the way until they lift Lord Stanley,” he said. When the Oilers lost the game, Kate said she was “going to get in my truck and just like drive to the bush and build a little shack out of f*cking sticks and live in it.” “After seeing everyone was like ‘ah, we need her,’” she said. Kate took down all of her social media accounts on Saturday because of the attention she has received.READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: Smith makes a bet, breast flasher goes dark, and a music videoShe had gone into hiding after the video went viral. Her close friends said she had social media accounts until she whipped her top off. Sources confirmed her identity to TMZ Sports, but it refused to name her because she did not want it put out. --------The National Hockey League (NHL) and Rogers announced plans for the Rogers Festival at the Final concert series to celebrate the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.Canadian pop singer Shania Twain and rock band Our Lady Peace will headline free musical performances outside Rogers Place, according to a Monday press release. The NHL said Our Lady Peace will perform for fans before Game Three on Thursday. It added Twain will be the featured performer before Game Four on Saturday. The performances will begin at 4 p.m. in Scotiabank Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6 p.m. game times. They will be open to the public. The NHL confirmed no ticket will be required to view the performances. It said doors to Rogers Place will open at 4:30 p.m. for fans with tickets to each game. Rogers Festival at the Final is produced by NHL Entertainment. Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts, which begin at 6 p.m. on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports, and CBC in Canada and ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes in the United States. ---------Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said the lack of people watching Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, FL, was embarrassing. “Start of the second period,” said Portnoy in a Monday video. “They’re out getting their Daisies and their daiquiris.”.At the start of the second period, the Panthers were on a power play. He said the arena was empty. He predicted this “would never happen in Edmonton because they know hockey.” This is why it deserves the Stanley Cup. Although people showed up, he said there were not enough watching the start of the second period. He said the empty seats are masquerading as fans.