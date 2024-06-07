OILERS NOTEBOOK: Drake makes a bet, Liberals say no, and a Sportsnet agreement

Canadian rapper Drake said he would be making a massive bet on the Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup Final because it was self-explanatory. At the same time, Drake made another bet on the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Finals because he is a Texan, owning property in the state. “Picks are in @stake,” said Drake in a Thursday Instagram post. .Stake said the odds of the Oilers winning the Stanley Cup Final is 2.05. His bet was $500,000, so the estimated payout would be $1.025 million. It pointed out the odds of the Mavericks winning the NBA Finals is 2.75. His bet was $500,000, so the estimated payout would be $1.375 million. Betting odds had been set for the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers on Monday.READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: Ticket prices, betting odds, and dancing at the watch partyThe Panthers (-130) are favoured over the Oilers (+150) to win the Stanley Cup. “Odds suggest the Panthers have a 57.5% chance of winning the series,” said former Edmonton Sun sports columnist Terry Jones..-------Liberal MPs on the House of Commons Heritage Committee (CHC) voted down Conservative MP Rachael Thomas’ (Lethbridge, AB) motion to request the CBC broadcast all Oilers games during the Stanley Cup Final. The Liberal MPs who voted down the motion were Taleeb Noormohamed (Vancouver Granville, BC), Michael Coteau (Don Valley East, ON), Anju Dhillon (Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle, QC), Anna Gainey (Notre-Dame-de-Grace—Westmount, QC), and Viviane Lapointe (Sudbury, ON). “Given the CBC receives $1.4 billion from taxpayers, the CBC holds the rights to broadcast the NHL Playoffs,” said Thomas in a Thursday speech at the CHC. “The CBC chose not to broadcast the Edmonton Oilers game that sent them to the Stanley Cup Finals.” .Thomas said she wanted the CHC to call on the CBC to broadcasting all Stanley Cup Final games and report this finding to the House of Commons. -------Sportsnet and the Oilers announced a new agreement for the television network to continue as the exclusive regional broadcast partner for eleven more seasons. “The NHL’s best fans deserve the best regional broadcasts, whether they are watching on television or streaming on their mobile devices,” said Oilers Entertainment Group Sports and Entertainment President and Chief Revenue Officer Stew MacDonald in a Friday press release.“We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Sportsnet, which includes what we believe is the best regional broadcast play-by-play and analysis in hockey, along with leading-edge technology and constant innovation.”In addition to the renewed regional broadcast rights through to 2035, Sportsnet is the national broadcast rights partner of the NHL in Canada, making it home of the Oilers games on television and via livestream on Sportsnet+.“The Edmonton Oilers have been a key part of Sportsnet’s programming for more than 25 years,” said Sportsnet President Greg Sansone. “We look forward to continue building on this great partnership and delivering coverage to hockey fans across the region, and we thank the Oilers for trusting us with their regional broadcasts for eleven more years.”Fans across Canada can watch every game of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ starting Saturday.