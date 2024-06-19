OILERS NOTEBOOK: Fans expect a win, Smith celebrates the team, and Skinner speaks out

Edmonton Oilers fans say they are optimistic the team has what it takes to win the Stanley Cup Final. Still trailing 3-2 in the series, it might prove a challenging feat, but Oilers fans said they recognize it has been down before and come back. Oilers fan Luke Samson said he thinks the team can win the Stanley Cup. “We’ve done it before,” said Samson in a Tuesday interview at the Moss Pit. “We can do it again.” This is because the Oilers have captain Connor McDavid. He said he would not bet against it. Oilers fan Taryn Voss said she is certain the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup. “The odds are in our favour,” said Voss. “The Panthers are good and strategic, but the Oilers had a 16-game win streak and they are proving that the last game that they’ll prevail and get us a Cup and they’re bringing it home.” Voss admitted she is an Oilers fan because she lives in Edmonton. However, she said she is loyal to it. Oilers fan Josh Beaulne said it will do well once it comes back to Edmonton. “It’s explosive,” said Beaulne. “Florida couldn’t win at home tonight, and that was the biggest time they could have win.” Beaulne predicted the Oilers will win Game Six and show up for Game Seven. While he was alive when it was in the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, he said watching this has been historic. The Oilers had what it took to win Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. READ MORE: REVIVAL: Oilers force Game 6: ‘It’s just hard work’It won Game Five against the Panthers because of some inspiration and a shorthanded goal. It was able to outlast the Panthers, forcing a 4,000 km flight back to Alberta. -----------Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said McDavid and his teammates have dragged the Florida Panthers back to Alberta. “We’ll be waiting for you on Friday…all of us!!” tweeted Smith on Tuesday. Smith included a photo of the Oilers celebrating its win. .Freedom Convoy accountant Chad Eros celebrated Smith backing the Oilers. “Which team has more Canadians on it?” said Eros. “Just checking!”.Canadian steel business owner Kevin Pacitti joked about some of Smith’s supporters hating the Oilers. “You’re losing 60% of your voting base,” said Pacitti. .-----------Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said people “can never count the Oil out.” “You know, being able to get these two wins are always crucial,” said Skinner at a Tuesday press scrum. “You know, we got another one to get back in Edmonton, so that’s our main focus right now.” .While the Oilers won Game Two and played a good game, Skinner said it has to find a way to elevate its skills. This is because the Panthers were able to come back. Although the Panthers play hard, he said the Oilers are similar. That is what makes for good games. Skinner followed up by saying not much is going through his mind. “You’re just trying to be in the moment and make the plays when you have to,” he said. “There’s obviously some nerves I think from both sides.” He said the Oilers were playing a simple game. Although the Panthers scored goals, he said it shut it down well.