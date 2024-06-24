Alberta

OILERS NOTEBOOK: Finishing the job, free pizzas, and breast flasher predicts a win

The Edmonton Oilers are in Florida to finish the job.
The Edmonton Oilers are in Florida to finish the job. Courtesy Edmonton Oilers/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Florida
Edmonton Oilers
Connor Mcdavid
Stuart Skinner
Pizza
Hockey Players
Win
Kait F
Boston Pizza International
Pushback

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news