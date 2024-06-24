The Edmonton Oilers have touched down in Florida for Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final. While the Oilers had been behind in the Stanley Cup Final, it looked determined to come out on top. “In Florida to finish the job,” tweeted the Oilers. .A few Oilers players walked out of the plane wearing dress clothes and holding personal belongings. Some others came out lugging bags. More players continued to exit the plane, carrying bags and rolling suitcases. An Oilers member walked all by himself while rolling a suitcase. Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Thursday hockey players “spend your life working to get in a position like this.” READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: A graduation photo, a lifetime moment, and a request to hockey fans“You think that when you’re here there’s going to be some magic feeling or magic,” said McDavid. “You don’t know what to expect.”.----------Boston Pizza International (BPI) promised 30,000 free pizzas if the Oilers brought home the Stanley Cup on Monday. “Canadians heard our calls to cheer for Canada and rallied behind us,” said BPI Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications Peter Blackwell in a press release.“While some refused to toss their allegiances aside, many chose to join the excitement and cheer on Canada’s last standing team.”To mark the end of Canada’s 30-year Stanley Cup drought, BPI said it will make it rain pizzas in Edmonton and across Canada on parade day. It said hardcore hockey lovers, new Oilers fans, and Edmontonians should remain on the lookout for the largest pizza delivery in history on parade day. It encouraged fans to make their way to its Ice District location for a free pizza while supplies last. “That calls for a celebration…and lots of pizza,” said Blackwell. -----------Edmonton resident Kait F. might not be flashing her breasts again for the Oilers, but she predicted they will win Game Seven. “You’re welcome!” said F. in a Sunday Instagram post. .F. asked if anyone had extra room in their jets. This is because Canadian flights might be tougher to score than points against the Oilers. “Follow my Playboy account to get the inside scoop on this hella weird journey,” she said. “There are still good people out there and to the rest… well, you already know how I feel.”----------Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said his team has practiced pushing back in tough situations. “I think it was very much earned,” said Skinner at a Sunday press scrum. “We had to do absolutely everything in power to get to this point where we are now, and I’m sure Florida would say the exact same thing.” .He said it has “literally taken every guy in our room to get into a position like this.” Because the Oilers are one win away from receiving the Stanley Cup, he said it is exciting and enjoyable. Skinner followed up by saying the game plan is hard to say. “I think it just comes down to little details and doing the right thing, especially at the right times,” he said. “And I think we’ve had guys really step up at the big moments — whether that’s a very minimal thing like a stick on a puck or you know stick checking a guy or whatever that may be.”