OILERS NOTEBOOK: Freeland and the team, crazy characters, and a marriage

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said it “is sad and shameful the Conservatives continue to talk down the Canadian economy, and they are unable to celebrate our great country.” In reality, Freeland said this week has been great for Canada. “First, the Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals,” said Freeland in a Wednesday speech in the House of Commons. “And then today, the Bank of Canada lowered interest rates.”.READ MORE: Canadian politicians praise Oilers for moving on to Stanley Cup FinalPrime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Oilers had a great game. “Time to bring the [Stanley] Cup home,” said Trudeau..-------OilersTV host Jessica Kent said there “is no denying the playoffs are the most electric time of year in Oil Country.” “Everywhere you look, you see jerseys and flags, but if you look a little closer, you’ll see those fans that went the extra mile and spent a little more time on their playoff personas,” said Kent in a Wednesday video. .Oilers superfan Banjo Guy said his face paint takes two-and-a-half hours every game. “This is my 103rd time painting my face,” said Banjo Guy. While Banjo Guy showed dedication with face paint, Oilers superfan Mama Stanley revealed she put in 3,500 sequins with tiny nails into her Stanley Cup bowl hat. “Took us six hours to make,” she said. However, Oilers superfan Blue Man said it takes him 45 minutes to paint his face blue. “I only do it for Oiler playoff games if I’m at a game,” said Blue Man. “Other than that, it’s not done.” Oilers superfan the Captain concluded by saying he loves his team and wants to feel a part of it. “Play La Bamba, baby,” said the Captain. --------Edmonton resident Dylan revealed he and his wife had a great experience being married while fans were watching an Oilers game in the Moss Pit. “My wife and I just recently got married at the JW Marriot during Game Five and during our photos on the balcony, the entire Moss Pit had been watching us and cheering us on,” said Dylan in a Wednesday statement. “The Oilers Nation made our special day that much more memorable, and we couldn’t be happier because of it.”.As Albertans, Dylan said he and his wife have been to many Oilers games, and the passion has been amazing. He confirmed he was rooting for it.