OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid mobbing, Eby backs Oilers, and defund the CBC

A group of fans swarmed Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as he was loading alcohol into a vehicle, prompting calls for him to have security. The fans were thanking McDavid when they surrounded him. “Go Oilers go,” said one fan in a video. “I’m here with the legendary Connor McDavid.”.While McDavid was being mobbed, he continued to place alcohol in his vehicle. One fan jumped onto the opened trunk, but another pulled him off of it. Despite McDavid looking uncomfortable, the first fan continued to thank him. He asked for a hug from him, but he pulled away from him and entered the vehicle. The fan concluded by saying he was with McDavid. “Take care,” he said. Twitter user OB GYN Kenobi said these fans should have left McDavid alone. “Offer congratulations and maybe ask for an autograph or picture if it's appropriate, which it clearly wasn’t in this case,” said Kenobi.“He’s going to need security.”.Twitter user Todd said this was more a security concern than a fan moment. “A very good player should be protected from fans who get close to comfort,” said Todd.“We have to think of worse case scenarios.”.--------British Columbia Premier David Eby said he would be honouring the bet he made with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about the Stanley Cup Playoffs by reading out a statement written by her while wearing an Oilers jersey. “There are few certainities in this life — Death, taxes, Alberta leading Canada in economic growth,” said Eby in a Monday video. “But as it pertains to our beloved national sport, we do have many certainties we can rely on.” .For example, Eby said the Toronto Maple Leafs will be eliminated in the first round and the Ottawa Senators will be rebuilding every year. He added the Oilers will win against the Vancouver Canucks every time. He said there are always excuses for the Oilers winning. However, the score is Oilers 3-0 when it has met the Canucks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. When it comes to Stanley Cups, Alberta has more than BC. In the spirit of national unity and pride and because if people cannot beat them they should join them, he said go Oilers. He pointed out he learned a lesson about sports betting. This lesson was knowing his limit and playing within it. Eby concluded by saying the Oilers are Canada’s team now. He said he hopes it wins. “Bring the Stanley Cup home to Canada,” he said. Smith responded by saying the series was well-played and enjoyable. “Thank you Premier @Dave_Eby for being a great sport with our bet,” she said. “Now we can all cheer on the Oilers to bring home the Stanley Cup to Canada!”.Smith requested British Columbia Premier David Eby make a bet with her related to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 3. READ MORE: Smith challenges Eby to bet over Oilers, Canucks playoffs matchesThis is because the Oilers faced off against the Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Let’s make a bet: loser has to deliver a statement in the Legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s jersey,” she said. .-------Conservative deputy leader Tim Uppal said CBC should have recognized the Oilers are the only Canadian team left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Despite receiving $1.4 billion in taxpayer dollars this year, CBC decided not to air the Oilers games,” tweeted Uppal on Monday. “Instead, CBC aired a Just for Laughs replay.”.Uppal called for the CBC to be defunded. --------Sportsnet analyst Luke Gazdic lost it on Canucks fans for continuing to troll him after the Oilers beat them. “My account still will not stop with Canucks trolls,” said Gazdic in a Monday interview on Oilersnation Everyday with Tyler Yaremchuk. “My tweet last night saying congrats Oil Country, I’m going through Instagram message requests here now, and the amount of hate.” .Gazdic called their comments “the most garbage, gibberish trash I’ve ever seen.” He said Canucks fans and their team are a joke. While they are a joke, he labelled them losers. Since the Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final, he said he hopes they are having fun watching it on television and him on panels. He said its fans can have fun with their whiny tweets and mean comments to him. “The Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final,” he said. --------Smith celebrated Alberta winning the Steak Wars in her bet against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on who would move on to the Stanley Cup Final. “To Governor @GregAbbott_TX, I have personally selected the finest Alberta beef from Burgardt’s Butcher Shop in High River, Alberta for you to enjoy down there in Texas,” tweeted Smith on Tuesday. “It is on its way now.”.She said she cannot wait to see the video he makes.