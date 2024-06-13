OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid wants future wins, favourite pastimes, and Subban weighs in

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said his team has been down and out many times this year. While the Florida Panthers are leading 2-0 against the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, McDavid said it is used to it. “I think it comes from just such a big will to win,” said McDavid at a Wednesday press conference. “Our group wants to win as bad as I’ve seen.” .Although the Panthers want to win, he said the Oilers have “willed our way out of situations, and I think we have an opportunity to do that here in this series as well.” McDavid followed up by saying he has confidence knowing the Oilers have been in tough situations, but it has succeeded and fought its way back. “I think that we’ve talked a lot about that certainly, but that’s because we’ve found ourselves in difficult situations a lot throughout the year and throughout the playoffs, so this would be certainly one of those situations,” he said. “It’s not ideal, but I look forward to the opportunity of our group.” At the moment, he said he looks forward to the Oilers working together one last time to come back. McDavid said on May 29 he stands by defence Darnell Nurse amid his poor performance during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. READ MORE: WATCH: McDavid defends Darnell Nurse amid his strugglesHe called Nurse “a big piece of our room.” “Plus, minus, whatever,” he said..----------McDavid said he has found ways to stay entertained on the planes heading to and from games. “Switch [seats] with some of the guys,” he said in a Wednesday video. “Or just relax or just try to pass the time.” .Nurse revealed he plays Mario Kart to pass the time. “I’m DK (Donkey Kong),” said Nurse. “I love DK.” When it comes to his favourite track, he said it is Electrodrome. At the moment, Oilers player Evan Bouchard said the television show he is watching is Suits. “I’ve seen it before, but it’s kind of something that I’m just following up on,” said Bouchard. Bouchard confirmed he plays cards and banters with his teammates. On the planes, Oilers player Mattias Ekholm said he plays poker. “And it’s been a great game for us,” said Ekholm. Ekholm said the best poker player on the Oilers is player Zach Hyman. While he plays poker, he said he is not part of the Mario Kart crew. --------ESPN hockey expert PK Subban said he was unsurprised the Oilers have not scored much in the Stanley Cup Final. “This Florida Panthers team is the best defensive team in hockey,” said Subban in a Wednesday video. “Panthers probably played their worst game of the playoffs in Game One.”.In Game One, Subban said the Panthers looked nervous. He admitted it should feel nervous. This is because the Oilers have McDavid. If Subban was playing against McDavid in the Stanley Cup Final, he said he would be nervous. He said he thinks it “was a missed opportunity for Edmonton because they just ran into Sergei Bobrovsky, and he stole Game One.” In Game Two, he said the Oilers should have known the Panthers would come out better. Subban concluded by saying he has not seen the Oilers have two bad games in a row this season. He said Rogers Place is one of the toughest places to play in the National Hockey League. “It’s going to be tough for Game Three,” he said.---------The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will send two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets from Four Wing Cold Lake to fly over Rogers Place to honour Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final. Lakeland Connect reported Wednesday the flyby will happen on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. Four Wing Cold Lake said the fighter jets will go over Rogers Place at a minimum of 500 feet above the tallest obstacle in their path. “Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions,” said Four Wing Cold Lake to Lakeland Connect. “The RCAF is proud to share in national sporting events such as this, with flybys that allow us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.” These fighter jets are often used for a variety of purposes, including air defence and superiority and tactical support.