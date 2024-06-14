OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid’s black suit, Canadian icons, and the Stanley Cup’s arrival

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has gone back to black. McDavid showed up at Game Three in the Stanley Cup Final wearing an all-black suit. “Dressing for revenge,” tweeted the Oilers on Thursday. .McDavid walked out of a parking garage wearing the black suit and holding a water bottle. He reached into his jacket pocket to grab his wallet. Once he came up to a door, he put his wallet against a scanner to allow him to enter it. The scanner light flashed green, enabling him to open the door. He walked through the first door. While that door required him to use a scanner to open it, the second one did not. Canadian illusionist Derek Selinger said McDavid was ready. “It’s time,” said Selinger. Selinger included a photo of John Wick wearing a black suit..Undersea Energy founder Thomas Peters said McDavid’s suit was not enough. “He needs a stellar performance tonight to turn the series around,” said Peters. .McDavid said on Wednesday the Oilers have been down and out many times this year. READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid wants future wins, favourite pastimes, and Subban weighs inWhile the Florida Panthers were leading 2-0 against the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, he said it is used to it. “I think it comes from just such a big will to win,” he said. .------------Canadian actor Jonathan Torrens and Spittin’ Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette met up in Ice District Plaza before Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final. “@TorrensJonathan meets @BizNasty2point0,” tweeted the Oilers on Thursday. The Oilers included a photo of Torrens and Bissonnette posing together..Torrens said this is show meeting business. “Let’s go @EdmontonOilers,” he said. “Great to see you @BizNasty2point0.”.Bissonnette questioned if the Oilers knew what he was talking about. “Y’know what I’m sayin???” he said. .---------The Edmonton International Airport (EIA) confirmed the Stanley Cup had made its way through Toronto Pearson International Airport (TPIA) and touched down at it. “Game Three is tonight between @EdmontonOilers and @FlaPanthers, and we’re so excited to have played our part in taking care of the @NHL’s most prized possession!” tweeted the EIA on Thursday. The EIA attached a video of the Stanley Cup being packed into a case and pushed away by a TPIA worker. An EIA worker opened the case after it arrived in Edmonton. .TPIA had said the Stanley Cup made it through it again and touched down at EIA. “Game Three is tonight between @EdmontonOilers and @FlaPanthers,” it said. “@FlyYEG take good care of @NHL’s most prized possession!”