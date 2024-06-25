OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid’s disappointment, Trudeau’s praise, and Boston Pizza steps up

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was direct when describing his reaction to it losing the Stanley Cup Final. “It sucks,” said McDavid at a Monday press scrum. .McDavid followed up by saying the Oilers knew it was going to be tight. “It was going to come down to one thing here or there,” he said. “We were an inch away from going ahead 2-1 right before they got it to 2-1.” Because the Oilers lost, he said it is tough. He added the Florida Panthers are good at shutting the game down.The Oilers fell short in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, falling 2-1 in its game against the Panthers. READ MORE: DESTINY DENIED: Oilers fall short in Game 7 dream seriesThe Stanley Cup Final was the stuff of dreams. However, McDavid could not overcome 84 years of history by becoming the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to overcome a 3-0 deficit and win the Stanley Cup. McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it was not the one he wanted. That will have to wait until next year. ----------Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Oilers did well in the Stanley Cup Final.“What an incredible run,” tweeted Trudeau on Monday. “You brought the country together in a way that only a great hockey team can.”.Canadian YouTube host Marie Oakes said hockey can allow Canadians to feel united. “Hockey bringing Canadians together,” said Oakes. Oakes included a photo of Oilers fans holding up letter signs saying “F*ck Trudeau.” .Twitter parody account Justin Trudeau’s Ego said he could not believe the Oilers lost. “And I was so excited,” said Trudeau’s Ego. .------------Boston Pizza International (BPI) said it was stepping up to ease the sting of the Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final with free pizza for all. BPI went all in after Game Six, promising to give away free pizzas across Canada if the Oilers ended its Stanley Cup drought, according to a Tuesday press release. To honour the Oilers, BPI acknowledged it has amended its promise and will give away 30,000 pizzas on Wednesday to its fans. It added those in Edmonton and across Canada should keep an eye out for the largest, saddest pizza delivery in history. It concluded by saying this is about winning, losing, and eating together.