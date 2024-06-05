OILERS NOTEBOOK: Porn site deals, high ticket prices, and Hockey Night at Heritage

A popular porn site has offered the woman who flashed her breasts at an Edmonton Oilers game a chance to break into the industry. A Porn Dude spokesperson said to TMZ Sports on Tuesday after seeing the woman flash her breasts during an Oilers versus Dallas Stars game in May, it wants her to appear in porn. The spokesperson said the Porn Dude thinks the woman’s breasts “were made for porn.” In response, it wants to offer her a spot on its PornDudeCasting set. Porn studio Camsoda said it will pay her up to $100,000 to “show off her chest just as she did the other night.”OnlyFans has encouraged her to create an account on it. While she has received all of these offers, no one has been able to identify her.-------The Stanley Cup Final is set, and it is shaping up to have expensive tickets. The game where people will shell out the most for the cheapest seats is Game Six in Edmonton at $1,390, according to a statement. .While Game Six is the most pricey, TickPick said Game Four in Edmonton is not far behind in second place ($996). After Game Four is Game Seven in Sunrise, FL ($950). This was followed by Game Three in Edmonton ($930), Game Five in Sunrise ($559), and Game One in Sunrise ($448). The least expensive cheapest tickets were for Game Two in Sunrise ($375). Ticketmaster said on Monday tickets for Game One of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday have a starting cost on its website at US $525. READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: Ticket prices, betting odds, and dancing at the watch partyWith these seats, Ticketmaster said they are for Row 16 in Section 311 and are resales. It said other seats in the 300s have higher prices. For example, tickets in Row Two in Section 316 cost $748.-------Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge) said it was unfortunate Canadians could not watch the most recent Oilers game on CBC. “It’s paid for with tax money,” said Thomas at a Tuesday meeting at the House of Commons Heritage Committee (CHC). “And so, of course, for Canadians to be forced to subscribe in order to be able to access that game seemed altogether inappropriate.”.Thomas submitted a motion where she said given the CBC receives $1.4 billion in taxpayer funding, it holds the rights to broadcast the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the CBC chose not to broadcast the Oilers game that sent it to the Stanley Cup Final. She concluded by saying the CHC should call on the CBC to commit to broadcasting all Stanley Cup Final games and report this finding to the House of Commons. “This motion is now on notice at committee,” she said.