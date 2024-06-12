OILERS NOTEBOOK: Praising Don Cherry, a lack of attention, and the Banjo Guy

Former Phoenix Suns player Charles Barkley gave a shoutout to former Coach’s Corner host Don Cherry after he received a Hockey Night in Canada (HNIC) towel. Other people who Barkley praised were NorthStar Bets ambassador Rod Black and HNIC features reporter Christine Simpson.“They’re the greatest Canadians ever,” said Barkley in an interview on Sportsnet. “Thank you for this.” .Sportsnet reporter Kyle Bukauskas started off by saying he was standing next to Barkley. “Charles, it’s wonderful to see you again,” said Bukauskas. “How are you doing?” In response, Barkley said it was good to be with Bukauskas. He pointed out he was dressing better. Cherry said in 2019 he was unrepentant for his comments about immigrants not wearing poppies. READ MORE: Fired Cherry stands by his remarks on Coach’s CornerCherry was fired by Sportsnet for comments he made on Coach’s Corner some people deemed racist. He caused a firestorm of criticism from Twitter users and left-wing politicians after he noted Canadians in large cities and newcomers appear to wear poppies less often than those in smaller communities and those who have lived in Canada longer.---------A total of 58% of Canadians have not been following the Stanley Cup Final closely, according to a poll conducted by Leger. The other 42% of Canadians said they were following the Stanley Cup Final closely, according to the Tuesday poll. Leger found the area of Canada with the largest percentage of people following the Stanley Cup Final closely was Alberta (58%). However, it said 42% of Alberta was not following it closely. After Alberta was Atlantic Canada (53%). This was followed by British Columbia (43%), Ontario and Manitoba/Saskatchewan (42%), and Quebec (30%). Leger said half of men were following the Stanley Cup Final closely, and the other half were not. It said one-third of females were watching it and two-thirds were not. Canadians aged 55+ were the most likely age group to be following the Stanley Cup Final (43%). Those aged 18 to 34 (42%) and 35 to 54 (40%) were following it. While a large of Canadians were following the Stanley Cup Final closely, Leger said 27% of Americans were. It said 73% were not following it. When it comes to who Canadians will be cheering for, 83% backed the Oilers. One-tenth supported the Panthers, and 7% said neither or did not care. Half of Americans said they supported the Panthers. Another 32% wanted the Oilers to win, and 18% said neither or did not care. The poll was conducted online among 1,528 Canadian and 1,003 American adults from June 7 to 9. It had a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. --------Oilers superfan the Banjo Guy said he can afford to go to every game because he and his mother won a 50/50 raffle at its game against the Winnipeg Jets in March. “It was about $67,940,” said the Banjo Guy in a Tuesday interview on Kiss 91.7. “I told myself we’re going to have a little bit of experience and do some fun.”.With this money, the Banjo Guy said he was going to make some memories from it. He pointed out people are only healthy once. In life, he said people never know what will happen. He added people should have some fun. The Banjo Guy admitted it was a journey for the Oilers to get to the Stanley Cup Final. “Might as well enjoy the ride,” he said.