OILERS NOTEBOOK: Smith makes a bet, breast flasher goes dark, and a music video

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has made a bet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about who will win the Stanley Cup. Smith predicted the Edmonton Oilers would beat the Florida Panthers and said he would have to send Florida rum to Alberta for it to celebrate with. “If by some miracle the Panthers win the series, then I will send some fine Alberta-made whiskey down to Florida,” tweeted Smith. “Do you agree?”.DeSantis responded by saying he was in.“If the Oilers win, then I’ve got to send Florida rum up to Alberta,” said DeSantis. “But if the Panthers win, then she’s got to send some nice Canadian whiskey down to Florida.”.Since he feels confident the Panthers will win, he said he would include some key lime pie if the Oilers win. British Columbia Premier David Eby said on June 3 he would be honouring the bet he made with Smith about the Stanley Cup Playoffs by reading out a statement written by her while wearing an Oilers jersey.READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid mobbing, Eby backs Oilers, and defund the CBC“There are few certainities in this life — Death, taxes, Alberta leading Canada in economic growth,” said Eby. “But as it pertains to our beloved national sport, we do have many certainties we can rely on.” .---------The Edmonton resident who became an internet star for showing her breasts during an Oilers game has taken down all of her social media accounts because of the attention she has received.TMZ Sports reported the Oilers breast flasher has gone into hiding after the video went viral. The breast flasher’s close friends said she had social media accounts until she whipped her top off. Sources confirmed her identity to TMZ Sports, but it refused to name her because she did not want it put out. She could have become a star if she revealed her identity, as she received employment opportunities. A porn site offered her up to $100,000 to repeat her move on camera, and Oilers player Evander Kane said the team appreciated her support. If people watch the video and focus on her face, it looks like she was upset the exposure was recorded. Chances are high she did not want her action to go viral. -------- Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon said he went to Toronto Pearson International Airport to finish off the most impulsive week of his life. “I am hopping on a plane to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada,” said Weapon in a Sunday video.“We’re going to shoot the music video for the Connor McDavid (2024 Version).”.If people want to participate in the music video and are based in Edmonton, he called for them to come through and meet him on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Bob and Doug McKenzie Statue. When he shoots the music video, he said people will turn it up and have a good time. He said it is “going to be a celebration of Edmontonia.” He added people should come through. If people have any questions, Weapon said they should direct message him. “Let’s go Oilers,” he said. --------The Calgary Tower said it will be lit blue and orange on Monday for Action Anxiety Day and no other reason. “We’ve got love for our neighbours to the north and all across this province, but no,” tweeted the Calgary Tower on Sunday. “Never.”.CBC News Prairies assignment senior producer Kevin Nimmock said the Calgary Tower was funny. “This is hysterical timing,” said Nimmock..Bond University law professor Jay Merchant said he would not be visiting the Calgary Tower or any establishments inside it. “Why you see fit to divide rather than embrace is beyond me @TheCalgaryTower?” said Merchant. “#Alberta, glad you pointed it all out and seems as if it was a good idea.”.--------McDonald’s Canada said if McDavid brings the Stanley Cup back to Canada, it would turn an Edmonton location into a McDavid’s. “Deal?” tweeted McDonald’s Canada. It did not specify which location it would select..McDonald’s Canada had said it supported its team. “We’re team McD,” it said.