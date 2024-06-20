OILERS NOTEBOOK: Subban praises McDavid, a Trudeau parody, and Uppal celebrates it

ESPN hockey expert PK Subban said he is tired of people telling him Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is not the greatest hockey player right now. This is because McDavid had a two minute and 20 second shift during Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final. “This goal represents for all those hockey players that don’t want to do those extra training drills to get yourself in shape,” said Subban on a panel. “This guy plays with a little deception.” .Subban alleged not one person thought McDavid would score a goal. However, he did a tic-tac-toe and scored a goal. While many hockey players are reaching, Subban said McDavid is teaching. In the Stanley Cup Final, he said people will reach and he will teach. “Michael Jordan used to say it and Connor McDavid is saying it now, and he’s doing it on the biggest stage,” he said. Subban said on June 12 he was unsurprised the Oilers have not scored many goals in the Stanley Cup Final. READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: McDavid wants future wins, favourite pastimes, and Subban weighs in“This Florida Panthers team is the best defensive team in hockey,” he said. “Panthers probably played their worst game of the playoffs in Game One.”.--------Twitter parody account Justin Trudeau’s Ego said the Edmonton Heat Pumps had momentum heading into Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final and might be able to win it. “That's why we're implementing a Stanley Cup Tax,” tweeted Trudeau’s Ego. “The Stanley Cup Tax will help us buy back all #Oilers jerseys in Alberta, as we transition to ‘green’ team names.”.Trudeau’s Ego had said Edmonton “is starting their quest for the Stanley Cup, but the name #Oilers is synonymous with climate hate.”“That's why I'm changing their name to the Edmonton Heat Pumps,” it said. “This name will be in place until the end of #PrideSeason to help marginalized communities fight biphobia.”.---------Conservative deputy leader Tim Uppal said many people had written off the Oilers when it was down by three games in the Stanley Cup Final. “But Oilers fans across the country knew it wasn’t over yet,” said Uppal in a Wednesday speech in the House of Commons. “A hard fought win in Game Four, and a last night, the Oilers pulled off another victory and dragged the Panthers all the way back to Alberta.” .Uppal called the Oilers “firing on all cylinders.” At the moment, he said Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has been phenomenal in net. Uppal concluded by saying the Stanley Cup Final is back in Edmonton for Game Six. “Let’s bring it home,” he said.