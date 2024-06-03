OILERS NOTEBOOK: Ticket prices, betting odds, and dancing at the watch party

It is going to cost an arm and a leg if people want to watch the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in the Sunshine State. Tickets for Game One of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday have a starting cost at $525, (all money is in American demominations), according to a Monday statement. Ticketmaster said these tickets are for Row 16 in Section 311, and they are resales. It said other seats in the 300s have higher prices. For example, tickets in Row Two in Section 316 cost $748. Club seats have a higher cost than the 300s. Seats in Row Two in Club 14 start at $1,207. Ticketmaster said seats in Section 109 and 127 right behind the nets range from $831 to $962. However, it said the most expensive seats in the 100s were Section 101 at $3,602. •••Betting odds have been set for the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers. The Florida Panthers (-130) are favoured over the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup. “Odds suggest the Panthers have a 57.5% chance of winning the series,” said former Edmonton Sun sports columnist Terry Jones.“Put me down for Edmonton in six.”.For a fifth time, Jones said the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup on home ice. •••A group of Oilers fans sang and danced outside the viewing area by Rogers Place during its game against the Dallas Stars. “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone,” said the fans. “I’ll be waiting.”.A few fans wearing cowboy hats squatted to the ground and kicked their legs out. They fell into crab positions on the ground, lifting their arms and legs as they went about. ...The National Hockey League (NHL) has published the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers. At the moment, the Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday in Sunrise, FL. “The Panthers advanced by defeating the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final,” said the NHL. “The Edmonton Oilers advanced by defeating the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final.”Game One will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST at Amerant Bank Arena (ABA) in Sunrise. Game Two is scheduled for June 10 at 6 p.m. MST at ABA. While the first few games are in Sunrise, Game Three will be held on June 13 at 6 p.m. MST at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Game Four is scheduled for June 15 at 6 p.m. MST at Rogers Place. If Game Five is needed, it will be on June 18 at 6 p.m. MST at ABA. For a potential Game Six, it will be on June 21 at 6 p.m. MST at Rogers Place. While seven games is the least likely outcome, Game Seven will be on June 24 at 6 p.m. MST at ABA. All games will be streamed on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS.